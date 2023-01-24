ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Are you ready to file your taxes? Here's everything you need to know to file taxes in 2023.

By Clare Mulroy, Elisabeth Buchwald and Medora Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Tax season has officially begun . But it also feels like, "oh no, tax season has officially begun."

We know the feeling, which is why USA Today's putting together a series of stories to make the season go smoothly for you. This coverage will help you stay updated with need-to-know information like deadlines and tax brackets, as well as tax tips and explainers of the most important forms to have on hand.

Be sure to follow our coverage for the latest stories or sign up for our tax newsletter so you can get these updates emailed directly to you. Together, we hope to get you across that April 18 deadline on time and fully sane.

File taxes jointly or separate?: A guide for couples who said 'I do' in 2022

Egg costs soar: Why prices climbed 60% in a year

Tax filing deadlines to know

The Internal Revenue Service started accepting and processing tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23 . Employers are required to send you your W-2 by Jan. 31. Most 1099 forms are due by the end of January as well. Taxes are due by April 18 but aren't due until May 15 for residents in parts of California impacted by recent storms. If you're granted an extension, you'll have until Oct. 16 to file.

Read more: IRS announces tax filing deadlines 2023

What are the 2022 US federal tax brackets?

A tax bracket is a range of incomes subject to a particular income tax rate. The IRS adjusts tax brackets every year to account for inflation, so the threshold for each of the seven tax brackets increased from 2021 to 2022 . The IRS has already released tax brackets for this year that will be filed in 2024 based on average annual chained consumer price index from August 2021 to 2022, a period of historically high inflation.

2022 tax brackets: See individual, joint, head of household return brackets

File taxes early for a chance to double your refund money

Tax preparer Jackson Hewitt is hosting a weekly "Double Your Refund" sweepstakes this tax season, awarding 40 winners a matched cash prize equivalent to the value of their federal tax refund. Jackson Hewitt is also selecting 40 runner-up entrants each week to win $400. You can gain a sweepstakes entry by filing your taxes with Jackson Hewitt or, if you don't file your taxes with them, by mailing in an entry by the Monday of the following week.

Double your tax refund: File early for a chance to win with Jackson Hewitt

What are 1099, W-4, W-2, W-9 and 1040 forms?

As tax season begins, it's important to understand the tax forms sent to you or the ones you're required to complete.

  • W-9: Form typically used by independent contractors, freelancers and gig workers to provide identifying information such as your Social Security or tax identification number
  • 1099: Used to report income that isn't directly earned through an employer
  • W-4: Tells your direct employer how much federal income tax should be withheld from your paycheck
  • W-2: Form your employer sends you by the end of January documenting how much money you earned working for them and how much tax was withheld from your paychecks
  • 1040: Umbrella form for individual tax return
  • 5695: Declares any residential energy credits you may qualify for

Explore the forms: 1099, W-4, W-2, W-9, 1040 explained

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are you ready to file your taxes? Here's everything you need to know to file taxes in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AOL Corp

How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times

If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep in a standard savings account. Don’t fret, and don’t make any hasty decisions. Experts have some simple recommendations.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

761K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy