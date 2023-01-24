ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, Summer Tour

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BsHb_0kPcXRKe00

Dave Matthews Band has announced its 10th studio album — the first in five years — titled “Walk Around the Moon,” out May 19. The band also revealed dates for a 2023 North American summer tour, kicking off May 9 in Mexico City and ending on Sept. 3 in George, Wash, with the band’s traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre.

Most of the album’s 12 original songs are produced by Rob Evans, including its first single “Madman’s Eyes,” which is available now. The band first debuted the song live in Columbus, Ohio, in November 2021. Longtime DMB collaborator John Alagia serves as executive producer on “Walk Around the Moon,” which “took shape” during the pandemic and “is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground,” according to a press release from the band.

Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can now register for presale here , while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. General sale begins on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

DMB is once again partnering with Reverb to offset carbon emissions for band and fan travel, creating a climate positive tour.

Watch the visualizer and view the full list of summer tour dates below.

Date                City/State/Province                 Venue

5/9                   Mexico City, DF                     Auditorio Nacional

5/11                 Monterrey, NL                        Auditorio Pabellon M

5/13                 Guadalajara, JAL                   Teatro Diana

5/19                 The Woodlands, TX              The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20                 Dallas, TX                              Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23                 Rogers, AR                            Walmart AMP

5/24                 Southaven, MS                     BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26                 Nashville, TN                        Bridgestone Arena

5/27                 Cincinnati, OH                      Riverbend Music Center

5/30                 Wilmington, NC                    Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31                 Wilmington, NC                     Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2                   Charleston, SC                      Credit One Stadium

6/3                   Charleston, SC                      Credit One Stadium

6/9                   Forest Hills, NY                     Forest Hills Stadium

6/10                 Hartford, CT                          Xfinity Theatre

6/14                 Darien, NY                             Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16                 Bangor, ME                            Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17                 Mansfield, MA                       Xfinity Center

6/23                 Burgettstown, PA                 The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24                 Columbia, MD                       Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27                 Clarkston, MI                         Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29                 Milwaukee, WI                       American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30                 Noblesville, IN                       Ruoff Music Center

7/1                   Noblesville, IN                       Ruoff Music Center

7/7                   Chicago, IL                             Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8                   Chicago, IL                             Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11                 Gilford, NH                            Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12                 Gilford, NH                            Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14                 Saratoga Springs, NY           Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15                 Saratoga Springs, NY           Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18                 Holmdel, NJ                           PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19                 Wantagh, NY                          Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21                 Camden, NJ                            Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22                 Camden, NJ                           Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25                 Alpharetta, GA                       Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26                 Orange Beach, AL                 The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28                 West Palm Beach, FL             iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29                 West Palm Beach, FL             iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24                 Highland, CA                          Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25                 Irvine, CA                               FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26                 Irvine, CA                               FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29                 Bend, OR                                Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1                   George, WA                            Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2                   George, WA                            Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3                   George, WA                            Gorge Amphitheatre

