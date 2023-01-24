Man arrested following early Tuesday standoff with police in Missoula

MISSOULA – Missoula Police were called to the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 2:30 a.m. for a report of a violent crime that was committed.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News an 18-year-old man ran from police and entered a motorhome on Toole Avenue.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the camper near Hawthorne and Toole.

Emily Brown/MTN News An 18-year-old was arrested on Jan. 24, 2023, after fleeing police on Missoula's northside.

Bennett says the man "failed to comply with officer's effort to apprehend him" and the SWAT unit responded to the scene.

A shelter-in-place order went into effect for the neighborhood at around 5:30 am.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident and was taken to a local hospital.

MTN News

The shelter-in-place order — which was in effect for Toole Avenue between Burton and Scott streets — was lifted around 6:30 a.m.

The man is now behind bars at the Missoula County Detention Center where he is being held on pending charges of assault with a weapon.

- information from Melissa Rafferty included in this report