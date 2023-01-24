Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Related
Strong winds, storm blows through coastal Alabama; minor damages at high school
Alma Bryant High School is open and school is in session hours after a powerful storm ripped through coastal Alabama on Wednesday damaging the school’s athletic fields. The storm system that spawned powerful tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, appears to have created “minor damage” in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Crews with the National Weather System in Mobile are at the high school, based in Irvington, to assess whether a tornado damaged the school’s athletic fields.
Mystery of small urn, baby clothes found on Alabama Gulf Coast solved
The mystery of a box found Sunday on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach has apparently been solved. WPMI is reporting that Daphne police have been contacted by a family connected to a blue box found by a would-be fisher on the sand in May Day Park. Police believed the find...
After Roe, March for Life advocates in Mobile take aim at abortion pills
With the decades-long dream of overturning Roe v. Wade realized, Beth Perkins turned to the next battles on abortion access. Perhaps no bigger battle awaits than the national focus on medication abortions, which have become the preferred method of abortion in the U.S. for the past three years. “Abortion has...
Kane Wommack, South Alabama looking to ‘maximize momentum’ from breakout 2022 season
With the offseason training program at full-go and some six weeks from the start of spring practice, South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack is hoping to build on the best season in school history. The Jaguars went 10-3 in 2022, doubling their win total from the previous year and reaching...
Bomb threat call from West Coast call sparks evacuation and lockdown at Daphne schools
Daphne Middle School was evacuated Friday morning and next-door Daphne East Elementary was on lockdown as police investigated an anonymous bomb threat that was called into the middle school by a juvenile on the West Coast, police said. Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy said the call came into the front...
Alabama deputies rescue teen human trafficking victim suffering broken collar bone; 2 arrested
Two California residents were arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail on charges of human trafficking. Benjamin M. Sapp, 20, and Breanna Chanthanam, 20, both of Sacramento, California, were both arrested on Wednesday and each charged with human trafficking related to alleged profiting of an 18-year-old victim. According to...
South Alabama’s basketball losing streak reaches 4 after 66-64 defeat to Old Dominion
Again, South Alabama’s basketball game came down to the final moments. And again, the Jaguars came up short. South Alabama lost 66-64 to Old Dominion at the Mitchell Center on Thursday, the Jaguars’ fourth straight defeat. Those four losses have come by a total of 13 points, leading a disconsolate South Alabama coach Richie Riley to apologize to his team’s fans.
‘The definition of a team:’ What’s behind Fairhope’s 24-1 basketball season?
Fairhope coach Solomon Johnson is quick to admit he didn’t necessarily expect his boys basketball team to be 24-1 after 25 games. However, that is exactly where the Class 7A fifth-ranked Pirates are following their latest win, 59-45 at rival Daphne on Tuesday night. “It’s been a pleasant surprise,”...
Daphne man charged with fentanyl trafficking after girlfriend’s overdose
A Daphne man faces multiple felony drug charges after his girlfriend allegedly overdosed earlier this month. Steven L. Yelding, 48, was officially charged by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday on trafficking fentanyl, three counts of possessing a controlled substance and possessing marijuana. He is out on $75,000 bond.
Third suspect arrested in shooting at self-checkout line at Walmart in Mobile
Mobile police have arrested the third and final suspect they alleged was involved in the shooting at a Walmart self-checkout line that injured two people. Jimaurice Pierce, 19, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting at the Walmart located at 101 E. I-65 Service Road South, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
Suspected Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter indicted on federal gun charges
A federal grand jury has indicted the alleged gunmen suspected of killing a 24-year-old man and wounding nine others during Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration on two gun-related charges. Thomas Thomas Jr. was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in federal court in Mobile of illegal possession of...
Man who died after arriving at Mobile police station accidentally shot himself, police say
The man who died at a local hospital after arriving at a Mobile police station Sunday night accidentally shot himself, police said Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not publicly released by police out of respect for his family, was inside a vehicle at Mobile’s Second Precinct at 5441 Highway 90 around 7:02 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the vehicle in the parking lot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0