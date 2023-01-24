ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Strong winds, storm blows through coastal Alabama; minor damages at high school

Alma Bryant High School is open and school is in session hours after a powerful storm ripped through coastal Alabama on Wednesday damaging the school’s athletic fields. The storm system that spawned powerful tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, appears to have created “minor damage” in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Crews with the National Weather System in Mobile are at the high school, based in Irvington, to assess whether a tornado damaged the school’s athletic fields.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Daphne man charged with fentanyl trafficking after girlfriend’s overdose

A Daphne man faces multiple felony drug charges after his girlfriend allegedly overdosed earlier this month. Steven L. Yelding, 48, was officially charged by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday on trafficking fentanyl, three counts of possessing a controlled substance and possessing marijuana. He is out on $75,000 bond.
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

Man who died after arriving at Mobile police station accidentally shot himself, police say

The man who died at a local hospital after arriving at a Mobile police station Sunday night accidentally shot himself, police said Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not publicly released by police out of respect for his family, was inside a vehicle at Mobile’s Second Precinct at 5441 Highway 90 around 7:02 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the vehicle in the parking lot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy