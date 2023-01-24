The man who died at a local hospital after arriving at a Mobile police station Sunday night accidentally shot himself, police said Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not publicly released by police out of respect for his family, was inside a vehicle at Mobile’s Second Precinct at 5441 Highway 90 around 7:02 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the vehicle in the parking lot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO