22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say

An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.

The Hanford Police Department says it happened before 9:30 Monday night near Fernot Way and Connie Drive.

When police arrived, they found Miguel Frausto sitting in a car with gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Hanford police.

This is Hanford's first homicide of 2023.