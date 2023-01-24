ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

I-4 back open after crash near John Young Parkway

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

A crash Tuesday morning closed all the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 near John Young Parkway causing backups to beyond Florida’s Turnpike.

Images from FL511 showed all four lanes being diverted into a single toll lane as emergency vehicles remained on site and at least one sedan with both front and rear-end damage visible.

The incident near mile marker 79 had traffic backed up to before mile marker 77 as of noon.

The highway was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
