ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Podcast Academy Awards: Larry Wilmore to Host Third Annual Show

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOgBp_0kPcWii000

The Podcast Academy has tapped Larry Wilmore , Emmy-winning producer, writer, comedian, actor and podcast host, to host its third annual Awards for Excellence in Audio — a.ka. “The Ambies,” positioned as the Oscars of the podcast space.

The March 7 ceremony will be livestreamed on Twitch from the International Theater in Las Vegas from 6-7:30 p.m. PT. Additionally, Twitch will host a live preshow from 4:30-6 p.m. PT.

“As a podcaster myself, one of the beautiful things about the medium is getting the opportunity to have insightful long-form conversations,” Wilmore said in a statement. “That and not always having to wear pants. But for my peers, I plan to wear my fanciest pants as I serve as the host of the Podcast Academy’s Awards for Excellence in Audio on March 7.”

Donald Albright, chair of the Podcast Academy and CEO of Tenderfoot TV, commented: “Larry’s prolific body of work and unique humor spans the stage, screen, and podcasting. To say that we are lucky to have him host this year’s Ambies is an understatement. He’s an icon in his own right. We cannot wait to see — and hear — what he will bring to the ceremony.”

The 2023 Ambies will highlight 185 nominees across 26 categories with winners to be selected by voting members of the Podcast Academy, in addition to a Governor’s Award. Nominees are slated to be announced later this month. Eligible new members will be able to vote to determine this year’s winners if they submit applications by Feb. 1; more info is available on the organization’s website at this link .

At the 2022 Ambies, Pineapple Street Studios’ “9/12” was named Podcast of the Year; Sam Sanders won the award for Best Podcast Host; “Suspect” from Wondery and Campside Media was honored as Best True Crime Podcast; and Rosamund Pike won Best Performer in Audio Fiction for her work on QCode and Crooked’s “Edith!” (See the full list of winner and nominees at this link .)

Wilmore is perhaps best known for his role as host of Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore,” which debuted in January 2015 and ran for nearly two years.

Wilmore currently be heard as host of “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” on Spotify’s Ringer Podcast Network. The show features Wilmore weighing in on the issues of the week and interviews guests in the worlds of politics, entertainment, culture, sports and beyond. He can also be seen in the Paramount+ film “Jerry and Margo Go Large,” alongside Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning. He also serves as executive producer alongside Kerry Washington for Hulu legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” for Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Founded in February 2020, the Podcast Academy is a not-for-profit professional membership organization. Originally, it planned to call its awards “The Golden Mics.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

‘Homeland’ Executive Producer Meredith Stiehm Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning producer and writer Meredith Stiehm has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Stiehm won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series for her work as an executive producer on “Homeland.” The series also won a Golden Globe, WGA and Peabody Award for best drama series. Additionally, she also received a range of Emmy nominations for writing and producing critically acclaimed series like “NYPD Blue” and “ER.” The writer jumpstarted her career in 1994 by submitting a script, “The Letter,” to the Emmy-nominated comedy drama series “Northern Exposure.” The move prompted her two-year stint on the popular teen nighttime...
Variety

Noah Cowan, Former TIFF Co-Director and Champion of Filmmakers, Dies at 55

Respected film festival executive Noah Cowan, who formerly headed the San Francisco Film Fest and served as co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, died Wednesday of glioblastoma multiforme after being diagnosed in December 2021. He was 55. Former Toronto Film Fest executive director Piers Handling remembered Cowan, saying “It was a privilege to work with Noah for as long as I did. His contribution not just to TIFF but to SFFILM, the Global Film Initiative, and the entire independent film community around the world was matchless. He was a tireless advocate, had...
ONTARIO, CA
Variety

Universal International Studios’ London-Based Studio Head David O’Donoghue to Depart After 15 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Long-time Universal executive David O’Donoghue is stepping down from his role as the London-based head of studio for Universal International Studios, Variety can reveal. The executive was promoted to the role in March 2022, reporting into former Hulu executive Beatrice Springborn, who was at the same time appointed president of UCP and UIS. O’Donoghue was previously executive VP of business affairs and operations for UIS. He was upped to acting head of studio at UIS in September 2020, overseeing international operations following the surprise exit of Jeff Wachtel, and remained in the role until last March. While working as senior leadership at UIS,...
Variety

NBC Celebrates Carol Burnett’s Birthday With ‘90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Special (TV News Roundup)

NBC has announced a new special, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” to pay tribute to the comedy icon on her birthday. Taking place at the Avalon Hollywood, the two-hour special will bring together Burnett’s friends, colleagues and admirers with personal tributes and musical performances. “I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.” Musical guests include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter,...
Variety

Oscar Nominees Sara Dosa, Shaunak Sen, Daniel Roher to Present at Australian International Documentary Conference

Sara Dosa, India’s Shaunak Sen and Canada’s Daniel Roher, directors of three documentaries which recently picked up Academy Award nominations, are set as speakers at the upcoming Australian International Documentary Conference. The AIDC this week announced the full program for its 2023 event which will place in person in Melbourne March 5-8, with an online only international marketplace March 9 -11. Dosa is the director of “Fire of Love,” Sen director of “All That Breathes” and Roher director of “Navalny.”   Other notable speakers include New Zealand’s David Farrier (“Dark Tourist”), acclaimed Aboriginal filmmaker Dean Gibson, (“Incarceration Nation”) and Australian filmmaker Emma Sullivan ( “Into...
Variety

‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casts Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has added Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens to its cast as two major gods, Variety has learned exclusively. Reddick will guest star as Zeus, while Stephens will guest star as Poseidon. The pair will appear in the series alongside Walker Scobell as Percy as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Timothy Omundsen,...
Variety

Sylvia Syms, ‘Ice Cold in Alex,’ ‘Victim’ Actor, Dies at 89

British actor Sylvia Syms, best known for her roles in “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” died Friday in London. She was 89. Syms’ family said that she died at Denville Hall, a care home in London for entertainment industry people. “Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning. She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed,” Syms’ children, Beatie and Ben Edney, said in a statement. “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank...
Variety

‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting

UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
Variety

Andrea Riseborough Controversy Shares Similarities With 2004 FYC Ad Where Shohreh Aghdashloo Wasn’t Disqualified From Oscars

There may be hope for Andrea Riseborough to keep her Oscar nomination for “To Leslie,” considering a similar case that didn’t disqualify another surprise nominee from the past, Shohreh Aghdashloo. In 2004, the Academy was riding a new voting schedule. It had come off implementing new rules for studio marketers that would take some of the negativity and vitriol out of the awards season. However, on Feb. 20, 2004, four days before the final Oscar voting deadline, a print ad in an issue of Daily Variety centered on Shohreh Aghdashloo’s powerful turn in “House of Sand and Fog” (2003). The ad utilized...
Variety

Tom Verlaine, Founder of Influential Punk-Era Band Television, Dies at 73

Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73. Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.” Staking out Hilly Kristal’s funky club CBGB on New York’s Bowery as its laboratory, Television advanced an expansive, ecstatic style that counterpoised Verlaine’s askew, chiming playing against fellow guitarist Richard Lloyd’s more conventionally bluesy yet equally lyrical work. Critic Robert Palmer noted in “Rock & Roll:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Surges Past ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ as Fourth-Biggest Movie in History

Pandora is more powerful than a galaxy far, far away. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has passed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time. Director James Cameron’s sci-fi epic has now earned $2.075 billion at the global box office. “The Force Awakens,” another sci-fi sequel released long after previous installments, finished its theatrical run with $2.064 billion after hitting theaters in December 2015. With this latest box office milestone, Cameron now has three of the top four highest-grossing movies in history — the original “Avatar” is still the champion, while “Titanic” sits in third place. Ranked above “The...
Variety

Tom Verlaine Remembered by Patti Smith, Billy Idol and Music Industry: ‘The Realest Deal’

Musicians are mourning Television founder and frontman Tom Verlaine, who died Saturday at the age of 73. The rock guitarist was a groundbreaking figure of the punk era, whose inventive, askew playing style can be seen as an influence on younger groups like Sonic Youth, the Feelies and countless other groups. Patti Smith, Verlaine’s former partner and regular collaborator, shared a tribute on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, posting a photograph of the two of them together: “Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega.” Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein recalled his first meeting with Verlaine in 1972, while also sharing a promotional poster for...
Variety

Pedro Pascal to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut With Coldplay as Musical Guest

Pedro Pascal has been set as the host for the Feb. 4 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” with Coldplay performing as the musical guest. This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records. The series is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization and follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as...
Variety

Pakistan’s Sajal Aly to Lead Series Adaptation of Classic Urdu Novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pakistani star Sajal Aly, who is also one of the leads in Shekhar Kapur’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?,” will lead a series adaptation of Urdu-language novel “Umrao Jaan Ada.” A classic of Urdu literature, the novel, written by Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1899, is known for its portrayal of the culture and society of the 19th century Indian subcontinent, particularly the lives of courtesans. The novel has had several film adaptations. In Pakistan, Hasan Tariq directed “Umrao Jaan Ada” (1972), with Rani in the title role. In India, Muzaffar Ali’s “Umrao Jaan” (1981) starred Rekha, while J.P. Dutta’s...
Variety

‘A Romantic Scene of Infinite Possibility’: How Warren Leight Opened ‘Home Front’ at Burbank’s Victory Theatre

The spark for “Home Front,” an original play running through Feb. 19 at Burbank’s Victory Theatre Center, came 25 years ago when the first scene was written as part of a playwriting-focused benefit event. Warren Leight, the Tony-winning writer (“Side Man”) and seasoned showrunner (“Law & Order: SVU”), couldn’t get the pages he’d written about an interracial love story out of his head. A widowed young white woman and a Black Navy officer fall in love after meeting in Times Square on V-J day as World War II ends and a new socioeconomic era dawns. “It lingered,” Leight told Variety. “It was...
BURBANK, CA
Variety

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ Creator Charlie Mackesy Teases Possible Sequel, Reacts to Oscar Nomination

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” harks back to an era of gentle storytelling and hand-drawn animation but its inception, by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy, was entirely modern: blossoming from social media to print to streaming. The book of the same name — based on Mackesy’s WhatsApp and Instagram illustrations — did gangbusters, selling over 250,000 copies in the U.S. when first published in 2019 and topping bestseller lists on both sides of the pond. Now the half-hour animated adaptation has been nominated for an Oscar for best animated short. “It was kind of unintentional,” Mackesy said of...
Variety

Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series at HBO

HBO is developing the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny” into a limited series. Maya Erskine creates and writes the series, and will star opposite Nicole Kidman. Both also serve as executive producers for the project, which comes from Legendary Entertainment along with HBO. Published in 2016, “The Perfect Nanny” was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012. In the series, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Erskine is best known for co-creating and starring in the...
Variety

MTV Documentary Films Buys Sundance Documentary ‘The Eternal Memory,’ Maite Alberdi’s Follow-Up to Oscar-Nominated ‘Mole Agent’

MTV Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to “The Eternal Memory,” Maite Alberdi’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated feature “The Mole Agent.” Sources say that the film sold for nearly $3 million. The doc premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and will have its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month as part of the “Panorama” section. The film was produced by Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue. It is executive produced by Marcela Santibañez, Daniela Sandoval, Nicholas Hooper, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Chandra Jessee and Rebecca Lichtenfeld. MTV Documentary Films was set up in...
Variety

Harrison Ford Explains How He Wound Up in Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence’s ‘Shrinking’ Series

Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, “Shrinking.” In the show, Jason Segel stars as a therapist who is facing his own personal issues, including the unexpected death of his wife. Ford plays his boss and mentor while Jessica Williams plays another therapist at the practice. At Thursday night’s premiere in Los Angeles, Goldstein remembered being quite gobsmacked meeting the “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” legend in London to talk about the project. “I walked in and he said, ‘Best script I’ve ever read,’” Goldstein told...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy