Brock Purdy still thinks he came out on top the previous time he and Jalen Hurts were on opposing teams. “Yeah, I thought it was a completion,” Purdy said this week, more than three years after his 2-point conversion pass was intercepted with 24 seconds to play in Iowa State’s 42-41 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 9, 2019. “Obviously, it sucked not being a completion and the game being over.”

AMES, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO