Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Dolphins won’t pursue QB Tom Brady in offseason, report says
Miami was docked a first-round pick in 2023 for tampering with Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton
Former Alabama prep star suddenly 1 win from Super Bowl
Former Theodore High School star La’Mical Perine did not play a snap during the 2022 NFL regular season. But he could be going to Super Bowl LVII. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed the running back for their practice squad. :. · JALEN HURTS ON BROCK PURDY: ‘HE...
College champs part of Philadelphia’s NFC title drive
In his most recent appearance in a championship game, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith capped his Heisman Trophy season and an undefeated campaign for Alabama with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the CFP national title contest on Jan. 11, 2021.
Alabama players explain emotion, response to Darius Miles arrest
It’s been less than two weeks since Darius Miles was arrested on capital murder charges and his now-former Alabama basketball teammates are now speaking about the situation for the first time. Players had not been available to reporters until Friday morning before flying to Oklahoma. “It’s been a tough...
Ohio BetMGM bonus code: Claim $1,000 first-bet offer on Saturday NBA or NFL games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports fans are in for an exciting Saturday of NBA action followed by NFL Championship Sunday, and Ohioans can celebrate the games with...
The ‘kind of cool’ connection for Jalen Hurts, DeMeco Ryans
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts figures he’s gotten something autographed by the man masterminding to stop him in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. As a youngster, Hurts spent an every-boy’s-dream amount of time around the Houston Texans when his godfather Sean Washington worked as the NFL team’s director of player development.
Jalen Hurts on Brock Purdy: ‘He has a lot of moxie’
Brock Purdy still thinks he came out on top the previous time he and Jalen Hurts were on opposing teams. “Yeah, I thought it was a completion,” Purdy said this week, more than three years after his 2-point conversion pass was intercepted with 24 seconds to play in Iowa State’s 42-41 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 9, 2019. “Obviously, it sucked not being a completion and the game being over.”
Bengals to play without former Alabama tackle again
The Cincinnati Bengals will play another postseason game without left offensive tackle Jonah Williams on Sunday. The former Alabama All-American won’t play when the Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVII. Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in Cincinnati’s 24-17 victory over the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0