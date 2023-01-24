ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, LA

AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

There’s another new license plate in Alabama

Golfers have a chance to show their love for their favorite sport. A new license plate for the Alabama Golf Association will be available for issuance beginning Feb. 1. Plates will cost $50 each with proceeds going to the Alabama Golf Association Foundation to invest in turfgrass research, women’s scholarship, future men’s scholarship opportunities, and Youth on Course.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few strong storms possible Sunday in parts of Alabama

If you’re in south Alabama keep an eye out for a few severe storms later today. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has Alabama’s most southern counties under Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today, mainly this afternoon into tonight. It’s a low-end risk, but a...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Outlook murky for Alabama lottery, casino bill this year

A state senator who has sponsored bills for a lottery, casinos, sports betting, and a gambling regulatory board for Alabama said he plans to propose similar legislation again this year. Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, said Alabama needs to take control of gambling and obtain benefit from it because it is...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: Opioid crisis not a red or blue state issue – it’s an American issue

As the COVID pandemic recedes and disappears from the headlines, public officials are increasingly focused on another crisis – the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis is national and local tragedy. Over one million Americans have succumbed to drug overdoses since the turn of the century, with more than 107,000 dying in 2021 alone. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, more than violent crime, automobile accidents, and yes, COVID-19.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ohio Dollar Generals close amid overcharging claims

Several Dollar General stores in Ohio temporarily closed Friday, a development Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is claiming as a small victory in his ongoing deceptive pricing lawsuit against the budget retailer. In November, Yost filed lawsuits against Dollar General and its competitor Family Dollar. He alleged both companies have...
OHIO STATE
AL.com

1 rescued, 1 missing after boat crash on Pickwick Lake

Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater after a Saturday morning crash in Lauderdale County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one person has been rescued but another is still missing after a boat struck a bridge piling on Pickwick Lake at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Air quality improving as EPA battles Alabama landfill fire

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been on the scene of an Alabama landfill fire for just over a week now, and air quality readings taken at the site are beginning to show some improvement as contractors work to smother the underground fire with dirt. Air quality in the area...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Octavia Spencer says this is when she knew she made it in Hollywood

Octavia Spencer made it in Hollywood in so many ways, we’re losing count. From winning an Oscar, starring in a best picture winner and leading a comedy with Melissa McCarthy, the Alabama native has a résumé aspiring actors dream about. But she just revealed the moment she knew she had a future in the business.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
MULBERRY, FL
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

