Stetson Bennett, Georgia quarterback, arrested for public intoxication in Dallas, per report
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with public intoxication, according to a report. Police confirmed to WFAA the Georgia quarterback was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday. Per the report, police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area. When the officers...
Ohio FanDuel promo code: Get $200 win or lose on NFL Championship Sunday or NBA Saturday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This weekend’s sports action is unrelenting as it is exciting, and you can claim $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, when you...
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
Ohio BetMGM bonus code: Claim $1,000 first-bet offer on Saturday NBA or NFL games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports fans are in for an exciting Saturday of NBA action followed by NFL Championship Sunday, and Ohioans can celebrate the games with...
There’s another new license plate in Alabama
Golfers have a chance to show their love for their favorite sport. A new license plate for the Alabama Golf Association will be available for issuance beginning Feb. 1. Plates will cost $50 each with proceeds going to the Alabama Golf Association Foundation to invest in turfgrass research, women’s scholarship, future men’s scholarship opportunities, and Youth on Course.
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
A few strong storms possible Sunday in parts of Alabama
If you’re in south Alabama keep an eye out for a few severe storms later today. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has Alabama’s most southern counties under Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today, mainly this afternoon into tonight. It’s a low-end risk, but a...
Amanda Walker: The best place in Alabama to have a flat tire
Imagine if you will two women driving down the Florida Highway. My friend Shirley and I had spent a few leisurely hours spinning the reels at WindCreek before buying a few chances on the lottery at “The Goose” and taking backroads home. We had also went through the...
Alabama Republican Party leader John Wahl named vice chair for national GOP
Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl was picked as a vice chair for the Republican National Committee during the RNC’s winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif., on Friday. The RNC selects its vice chairs by region. Wahl will lead the southern region. “I believe the RNC needs a fresh...
Outlook murky for Alabama lottery, casino bill this year
A state senator who has sponsored bills for a lottery, casinos, sports betting, and a gambling regulatory board for Alabama said he plans to propose similar legislation again this year. Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, said Alabama needs to take control of gambling and obtain benefit from it because it is...
Roy S. Johnson: In your quest to climb, Gov. DeSantis, stop stepping on Black people
This is an opinion column. Leave me alone. Leave us alone, Ron DeSantis. Leave Black people out of your failing-grade mess. Out of your cold, steely-eyed glare. Out of your hardened heart. Leave us out of your ignorance. You want to be president, cool. You want to be the new...
Guest opinion: Opioid crisis not a red or blue state issue – it’s an American issue
As the COVID pandemic recedes and disappears from the headlines, public officials are increasingly focused on another crisis – the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis is national and local tragedy. Over one million Americans have succumbed to drug overdoses since the turn of the century, with more than 107,000 dying in 2021 alone. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, more than violent crime, automobile accidents, and yes, COVID-19.
Sen. Katie Britt talks virtual parenting: “This is a sacrifice obviously for our family”
Settling into work as Alabama’s newest U.S. senator has meant getting use to some virtual parenting, sometimes including a daily devotional with one of her children, Katie Britt said Sunday. Britt got a brief solo spotlight on “Fox News Sunday,” with host Shannon Bream introducing her as the second-youngest...
Ohio Dollar Generals close amid overcharging claims
Several Dollar General stores in Ohio temporarily closed Friday, a development Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is claiming as a small victory in his ongoing deceptive pricing lawsuit against the budget retailer. In November, Yost filed lawsuits against Dollar General and its competitor Family Dollar. He alleged both companies have...
Trump says Memphis beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.”. “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He was just being pummeled. Now...
1 rescued, 1 missing after boat crash on Pickwick Lake
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater after a Saturday morning crash in Lauderdale County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one person has been rescued but another is still missing after a boat struck a bridge piling on Pickwick Lake at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say...
Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign, says he’s ‘more committed’ than ever
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, events in early-voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “Together we will complete the unfinished business of making America great...
Air quality improving as EPA battles Alabama landfill fire
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been on the scene of an Alabama landfill fire for just over a week now, and air quality readings taken at the site are beginning to show some improvement as contractors work to smother the underground fire with dirt. Air quality in the area...
Octavia Spencer says this is when she knew she made it in Hollywood
Octavia Spencer made it in Hollywood in so many ways, we’re losing count. From winning an Oscar, starring in a best picture winner and leading a comedy with Melissa McCarthy, the Alabama native has a résumé aspiring actors dream about. But she just revealed the moment she knew she had a future in the business.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
