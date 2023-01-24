Read full article on original website
Slack Randoms: Retro Rob Warner, Conor McGregor's Bike Crash, Twin Fixed Gear Drivetrains & More
I think this was 1998, might be 97. On one of the custom made Factory ATX 1's, way longer than the standard model, we had a lot of good times testing and racing that bike. I loved it, especially at the World Cups where it really came into its own. I don’t think there's so much between the bikes these days but in the mid 90's I always thought the ATX 1 was a big advantage. Funny bits at the end of this one.— Rob Warner.
Louise Ferguson & Veronika Widmann Join Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing
PRESS RELEASE: Contintental Nukeproof Factory Racing. A place where Irish hospitality meets a passion for providing opportunities for riders to perform, welcome to Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing. It’s easy to tell tales of underdogs and a “wee family team from Ireland”, but this would be selling the team short. What...
Video: 'The Power of 100' With Adam Morse
Were you to study Strava data points, you’d see peaks and patterns. For runners, a large clump of data rests right near the 3-hour marathon, a mental hallmark for running. For cyclists, the 100-mile and 100km marks are big aggregations. It's not the everyday outing or even the normal weekend epic. It's something more. That’s the power of 100 and the subject of our focus for a series dedicated to friends, ambassadors, sponsored athletes, and staff.
Trek Factory Racing Moves to Pirelli Tires
Earlier in the week, Trek Factory Racing (TFR) announced a partnership with Pirelli tires that will see its cross-country, enduro and downhill teams running the Italian rubber for the next three seasons. Those three teams are filled with multiple World Champions, including Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards, Anton Cooper, Loris Vergier, and Reece Wilson, plus a long list of heavy hitters to add to those rosters.
Review: Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio Shoes
• Sizes: 5-14 • Weight: 299g per shoe (US 9) The brand has two main lines of aggressive trail and downhill pedals: the Mallet clipless pedal and the Stamp flat pedal. Both ranges get their respective shoes under the same name. The idea is that you buy into a system that was built and designed from day one to integrate seamlessly. Both shoes would share the same uppers and be fitted with different soles.
Video: Tom Bradshaw is Leaving Pinkbike to go on a Heinous Bikepacking Mission
It's sad to announce that we’re saying goodbye to presenter, root-vegetable enthusiast, and Pinkbike Academy season one alum Tom Bradshaw. He’s going to fulfill his bohemian vagabonding dreams of travelling all over the world and then doing some heinous bikepacking mission en route to Europe over the course of this year.
