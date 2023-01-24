ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Bicyclist, 36, dies days after being hit by vehicle in Hampton

By Gavin Stone, Daily Press
 5 days ago

A 36-year-old Hampton man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike on Saturday.

Police responded to the intersection of East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road in Phoebus following a report of a bicyclist being involved in an accident at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

The bicyclist, Aubrey B. Fouse, was taken to a hospital. He died on Monday, police said.

Fouse was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

