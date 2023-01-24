ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pringle, PA

Plains Township man arraigned on charges he fired gun at ex-girlfriend

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

PRINGLE — A man from Plains Township was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he fired a shot at an ex-girlfriend who was behind a bathroom door.

David Eugene Phillips, 39, of South Main Street, fired the shot inside the woman’s house on Grove Street, Pringle, on Sept. 21, according to the criminal complaint filed by Kingston police.

Phillips was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Police said there were two juveniles, 9 and 11, inside the home at the time of the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she went into a bathroom after being awakened by Phillips. Phillips began a verbal dispute as she was yelling at him to get out of the house.

Phillips kicked the door and discharged a round from a handgun that passed through the door and into drywall covering the woman with drywall dust, the complaint says.

Police said the woman placed a .40-caliber casing and a .40-caliber flattened projectile in a zippered pouch she turned over to officers.

Two children were on the first floor at the time of the shooting that allegedly happened in the basement.

