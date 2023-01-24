ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd win

By Morgan Whitley
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miNop_0kPcTo6z00

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy ( KDVR ) — Mikaela Shiffrin made history Tuesday at just 27 years old with her 83rd win after racing the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, etching herself into the history books as one of the greatest skiers of all time. With the 83rd win, Shiffrin beat Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record .

“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Of Shiffrin’s 83 wins, 51 have come in slalom, 18 in giant slalom, five in super-G and only three in downhill. This was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.

Will this January make it into the Denver weather record books?

Vonn was 33 when she got to 82. If Shiffrin continues to compete at this level for many more years, she could set her own standard, which could be well above 100 wins.

“It’s mindboggling, really, when you think about the number of years she’s had this level of performance and at an early age,” said U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic, who also coached Vonn at the end of her career. “She’s a remarkable person and a remarkable athlete. Maybe once in a lifetime you see somebody like this.”

Shiffrin now inches one win closer to the overall record between men and women that is currently held by Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin is just four wins away from breaking that record of 86 victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Man barricaded inside Pueblo home arrested by SWAT team

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a domestic fight resulted in the suspect barricading himself inside a home for several hours. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street, just […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies. CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before...
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Deputy Sheriff arrested on felony charges

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has been arrested on felony charges related to alleged domestic violence, according to EPSO. In a press release, EPSO said 29-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dalton Bridges was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) and was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Poncha Springs child care center shut down

(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Early morning house fire leaves one dead in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Friday, Jan. 27, that left one person dead, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD). Crews were on scene at a fully engulfed home in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Investigators are still in the area to determine the cause of the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

17-year-old indigenous girl missing from Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Jan. 23, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Eileen Gu takes a bad crash in practice, misses Winter X

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu crashed during practice for the Winter X Games and said she suffered a bad ligament strain in her knee that forced her to miss the contest. Gu, who took two gold medals and one silver at the Beijing Games last year, posted on social media that she “had a heavy crash” during a practice Friday, and that results of an MRI showed “a bad MCL sprain, ACL strain and bone bruise.” Gu, who won twice in Canada last week and has not lost a halfpipe contest since early 2021, watched Saturday night’s action from the crowd. Zoe Atkin of Britain took the gold. Gu had also been expected to compete in slopestyle Sunday but will sit that one out, too. The 19-year-old Gu, who grew up in the U.S. but competes for her mom’s homeland of China, became the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at an Olympics. Last year in the mountains outside of Beijing, she took gold in slopestyle and halfpipe and silver in big air.
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man fell with gas can, sparking fire at apartments

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested on charges of Reckless Endangerment after a gasoline spill and small fire that evacuated an apartment building on Bijou Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Woodbine Apartments in the 2000 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police find victim shot near South Academy and Astrozon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tyre Nichols video: When will Memphis police release body cam footage?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis, and the country, is awaiting release of video showing the traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month. The video is set to be released by the city of Memphis sometime after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. It will be available here after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KXRM

Downtown icon gone forever? Reward for missing sign

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now a $1,000 reward is being offered for its return. People who grew up with it, are now wondering, why someone would take it. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy