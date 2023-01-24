Read full article on original website
Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opens on Main Street in Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people waited for cheesecake in Butchertown on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened its location on East Main Street in a space formerly occupied by Hi-Five Donuts. It's the first brick-and-mortar store for the bakery that offers a variety of cheesecakes, cheesecake cupcakes and...
Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions starting in March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions. The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area. "We basically double our...
Puppy Grams for Valentine's Day 2023 offered by Ky. Humane Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing says love like puppy kisses!. You can show your loved ones that you care this Valentine's Day by sending them a Puppy Gram from the Kentucky Humane Society. Puppy Grams will be only available on Monday, Feb. 13, and on Tuesday, Feb. 14, which is...
2023 Kentucky Derby Festival event tickets available for purchase this Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than 100 days until the first Saturday in May, it's time to get ready for Kentucky Derby activities. Tickets for all 2023 Festival events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival's press office.
Stonestreet Elementary students surprised with snow day at school, complete with horse-drawn carriage rides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite crossing their fingers and wishing, many students didn't get a snow day on Friday. At least, not a traditional one at home. The staff at Stonestreet Elementary School wanted to do something to help their students get through the lull after winter break, so they worked to recreate the feeling of a snow day.
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on new educational expansion project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has begun an expansion project for its learning area. On Saturday, the Louisville Zoo held a ground-breaking ceremony for its Animal Ambassador Expansion project. The project will renovate the MetaZoo education facility's animal ambassador areas and create new office spaces. The renovations will...
Norton West Louisville Hospital project team hosting outreach event for contracting companies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Contracting companies will have a chance to get involved in building a new hospital in west Louisville. The Norton West Louisville Hospital project team is hosting an outreach event Thursday evening. Contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and others in construction are invited. Any company interested in being part...
Sweet! Cast members from 'Napoleon Dynamite' to visit Louisville in February
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get your tots ready, some of the cast members of the 2004 comedy "Napoleon Dynamite" is coming to Louisville. The event is being held Feb. 4 at 8:30 p.m. at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium on South 4th Street. There will be a full screening of the...
Crews potting plants inside Churchill Downs Greenhouse ahead of Derby 149
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 149 is less than 100 days away, and the busy season is approaching for the Churchill Downs Greenhouse. "From the beginning of March on, we are busy rain or shine. So no matter what the weather is, we're working on something," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture for Churchill Downs.
Norton hospital asking public to send cards, stuffed animals to child patients for Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day can be a lonely time for children in the hospital -- but employees at Norton Children's Hospital say you can make the day a little brighter. According to a news release, the hospital is collecting online cards to be given to patients at Norton...
Kosair Shrine Circus gives disadvantaged children the experience of a lifetime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Broadbent Arena this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before their next showtime. The Carden International Circus presents the Kosair Shrine Circus January 27-29. Three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns. This year features a new...
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
Interest-free loans available to help downtown New Albany businesses impacted by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some financial help could be coming to small businesses in New Albany impacted by construction. Several business owners have complained that a multimillion dollar road project on Main Street is causing them significant losses. They say the orange barrels and detour signs have blocked customers from...
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Lexington NICU rejoicing after 'miracle baby' thriving after surviving minutes with no heart rhythm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is rejoicing that their "miracle baby" is alive and well, months after he was born with no heart rhythm. According to a report by LEX 18, the newborn is a shining star in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital and his parents say his survival is the result of prayers and their love.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
Blasting complete at site of Louisville's new VA hospital, project officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA Medical Center is complete, according to project officials. Crews finished blasting at the construction site Friday afternoon, and there are no more blasts scheduled. Work will now continue to install an underground storage tank and progress with material...
KFC partners with Western Governors University to offer free college tuition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Foundation has joined forces with Western Governors University to give KFC employees an opportunity to receive 100 percent paid tuition when attending WGU to earn their degree. Working at KFC can mean odd hours and a busy schedule, and that is exactly why officials...
