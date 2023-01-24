ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions starting in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions. The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area. "We basically double our...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo breaks ground on new educational expansion project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has begun an expansion project for its learning area. On Saturday, the Louisville Zoo held a ground-breaking ceremony for its Animal Ambassador Expansion project. The project will renovate the MetaZoo education facility's animal ambassador areas and create new office spaces. The renovations will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews potting plants inside Churchill Downs Greenhouse ahead of Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 149 is less than 100 days away, and the busy season is approaching for the Churchill Downs Greenhouse. "From the beginning of March on, we are busy rain or shine. So no matter what the weather is, we're working on something," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture for Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kosair Shrine Circus gives disadvantaged children the experience of a lifetime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Broadbent Arena this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before their next showtime. The Carden International Circus presents the Kosair Shrine Circus January 27-29. Three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns. This year features a new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY

