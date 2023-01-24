LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite crossing their fingers and wishing, many students didn't get a snow day on Friday. At least, not a traditional one at home. The staff at Stonestreet Elementary School wanted to do something to help their students get through the lull after winter break, so they worked to recreate the feeling of a snow day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO