Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
THN club, local businesses team up to clothe community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A partnership between Terre Haute North’s Bring Change to Mind Club, the local Hallmark store, and Duke Energy is helping to keep people warm. On Wednesday, the multiple organizations and businesses involved brought hats and scarves to the West Vigo Community Center to...
1027wbow.com
People in need of shelter invited to feel the Taco Luv
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A restaurant in downtown Terre Haute opened its doors to those in need of shelter after the city was hit with ice and snow early Wednesday morning. Taco Luv, located at 1330 Wabash Ave, reserved its indoor dining space for people who are experiencing...
1027wbow.com
Members of the Black Business Alliance’s reflect on their first year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Almost a year ago LT Thompson joined the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce as the Black Business Alliance Coordinator. The Black Business Alliance helps serve small black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, throughout a seven-county region in West Central Indiana. Regular BBA meetings have been held at the Chamber`s downtown office and around Terre Haute, with business owners in attendance.
1027wbow.com
Grant dollars to “Strengthen Families” in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Samaritan Center and The Willows have partnered with the Knox County YMCA to host “Strengthening Families,” an evidence based 14-week program that concentrates on family bonding, communication and the importance of the family meal. Amanda Sprinkle, Community Resource Specialist says the...
1027wbow.com
Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen
FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One...
1027wbow.com
RHIT ROTC earns a prestigious nationwide honor
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology ROTC received the Department of Defense ROTC and Partner Institution Excellence Award. This recognizes them as the top performing collegiate program among all military branches for the 2021-2022 school year. They were selected as the best of 496 colleges and...
1027wbow.com
Kindred Roots Farm: Cultivating community & produce
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local, family farm is looking to provide a place for the people of the Wabash Valley to get their produce, eggs, honey, and more while also providing people with the opportunity to connect with the community and those that supply their food. Kindred...
1027wbow.com
TH Children’s Museum preps for new eclipse-themed exhibit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is currently working on building a new exhibit that will work in collaboration with the highly-anticipated 2024 solar eclipse. The new exhibit, titled A Total Eclipse of the Haute, will be open on Feb. 15 and will be...
1027wbow.com
Snow day cleanup and sledding fun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Predicted snow brought slushy roads, shoveling out, and sledding fun to the Wabash Valley on Wednesday. Road conditions have continued to improve throughout the area. “We’re trying to keep them {the roads} as open and passable as we can but please be cautious,” Vigo...
1027wbow.com
Vigo Co. leaders tour old jail for future plan
VIGO COUNTY, Ind — Vigo County Commissioners and Council members toured the old jail on Tuesday to see its current state and visualize the future of the property. “There was a lot of disgusting comments from ceiling tile to floor leaks and things like that,” Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer said. “There was some comments about knocking it down and some comments about remodeling it and keeping it for storage or something like that,” Switzer added.
1027wbow.com
Danville’s Habitat for Humanity reopens after fire
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in Danville is now re-opened. It had to close for two months after a fire in November. But now, people are shopping for clothes, furniture and everything in between. Taylor Enos, the store’s manager, said they had hundreds of customers...
1027wbow.com
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a...
1027wbow.com
City of Clinton offices without phone service
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to the town of Clinton, Indiana should be aware of a phone outage affecting the town’s offices, including some emergency services. Mayor Jack Gilfoy said that the city’s phone lines are down and will likely continue to be down until Monday,...
1027wbow.com
Dorsett Automotive to expand business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new business deal will allow for the expansion of Dorsett Automotive with their new purchase of Vigo Dodge. Dorsett Automotive President Brian Dorsett says the purchase will create an expansion of business opportunities and an increased inventory selection. The increased inventory will include various sports cars, one-ton, three-quarter ton, and diesel trucks among many other makes and models. Dorsett added that a lot of used cars and trucks will also be available.
1027wbow.com
Vigo County School Corporation details efforts on diversity, inclusion
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Corporation Interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz announced on Monday the corporation had implemented a diversity task force in response to issues of racial harassment at West Vigo High School last year. Balitewicz had detailed plans for the task force at the last...
1027wbow.com
Vigo County official details storm coverage plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Highway Department has spent the past several days gearing up for this week’s winter storm. Highway director Larry Robbins said they will have crews working 12-hour shifts, starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. “It looks like the most intensity we’re going...
1027wbow.com
Vigo Co. under Winter Storm Travel Advisory
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County Commissioners have declared a Winter Storm Travel Advisory that will take effect at midnight (2400) on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, and will last until noon (1200) Wednesday, Jan. 25.
1027wbow.com
Greene County EMA preparing for winter storm
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast as a significant winter storm appears likely to have a major impact on the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. “Old Man Winter is about to remind us he is still around,” said Roger Axe, Director,...
1027wbow.com
One of Rolling Stone Magazine’s top drummers makes appearance at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A very well known drummer who was listed on Rolling Stone Magazine’s top “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time” list, made an appearance in Terre Haute Tuesday evening. Kenny Aronoff spoke at the Tilson Auditorium as part of ISU’s speaker series....
1027wbow.com
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical...
Comments / 0