VIGO COUNTY, Ind — Vigo County Commissioners and Council members toured the old jail on Tuesday to see its current state and visualize the future of the property. “There was a lot of disgusting comments from ceiling tile to floor leaks and things like that,” Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer said. “There was some comments about knocking it down and some comments about remodeling it and keeping it for storage or something like that,” Switzer added.

