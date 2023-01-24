ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Blooms in Floral Boots & Off-The-Shoulder Dress on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Emma Roberts was a guest on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which aired yesterday.

Roberts, who is currently promoting her new film “ Maybe I Do, ” chose a black maxi dress for her daytime interview. The sleek garment sat off the shoulders, widening the neckline, along with a tailored bodycon fit.

As for footwear, the “American Horror Story” star stepped out in what appeared to be ankle-length pointed-toe boots with a colorful floral pattern, stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. The botanical pattern featured lavender shades along with blue, pink and green shades.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress ‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

