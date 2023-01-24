County Crime Report: Jan. 24

Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence.

LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons forced entry through the side door of the residence but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Carlie C’s parking lot after someone broke into an unsecured vehicle and stole a cell phone.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Friday that a SCCY 9mm pistol was stolen. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Miyako’s Japanese reported to the police department on Friday that a black male wearing all black took a $20 bill that had been left on the table for a tip.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rowland reported to the police department on Monday that someone stole a leaf blower from the back of their truck while in the Lowe’s parking lot.

LAURINBURG — Mo’s Tobacco and Candy on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that a white male stole two cartons of cigarettes, one pack of cigarettes and a BIC lighter from the store before leaving in an older Jeep.

Sexual Assault

LAURINBURG —A 23-year-old of Glenn Street reported to the police department on Friday that on Jan. 9 she was sexually assaulted. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jeffery Fink, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday on a warrant out of Robeson County for sexual battery. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carla Canady, 31, of Rowland was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Marquita McQueen, 38, of Quicktown Road was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired other traffic offenses and assault on a government official. They were jailed under a $1,750 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeffrey Green, 60, of Hasty Road was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Hope Hunt, 47, of Lumberton was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Robeson County for second-degree trespassing. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Oxendine, 44, of Pembroke was arrested Sunday for misdemeanor larceny, simple assault, resisting arrest along with warrants out of Robeson County for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, second-degree trespassing, communicating threats, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property and a failure to appear warrant out of Robeson County for communicating threats. He was given a $28,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Locklear, 26, of Hood Street was arrested Monday on a warrant for communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Shawn Williams, 53, of Shaw Street was arrested Monday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.