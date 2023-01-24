Report: Mac Jones Excited for New Patriots OC Bill O’Brien

The Patriots quarterback is reportedly happy about the team’s new offensive playcaller.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly thrilled about Bill O’Brien returning to the NFL as the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive .

After New England head coach Bill Belichick reportedly landed O’Brien on Tuesday , Daniels reported that a source close to Jones said the second-year signal caller was “very” excited about O’Brien coming back to New England and that he is “looking forward” to working with his new offensive coordinator, citing that their previous experience with each other. In 2021, O’Brien worked with Jones at Alabama during the pre-draft process.

O’Brien previously told reporters in Alabama that Jones helped him learn the Crimson Tide’s offense during that time.

“I had a lot of people help me, people that were here before, guys on the coaching staff, obviously Bryce [Young],” O’Brien said in 2021 ahead of the Cotton Bowl. “I’ve said before, Mac Jones, when he was working out for the draft, helped me a little bit, which was great.”

O’Brien, who spent one season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, returns to New England after previously working with the Patriots offense from 2007 to ’11, serving as team’s offensive coordinator in his final year.

With the Patriots and the Crimson Tide sharing a similar approach offensively, the transition for O’Brien should be easier for he and Jones, who will now play for his third offensive coordinator in the league.

In the ’22 campaign, the Patriots (8–9) finished third in the AFC East with an offensive unit that was 26th in total yards per game (314.6), 20th in passing yards (208.0) and 24th in rushing yards (106.6) per game.