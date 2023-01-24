Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Science Sunday: Snowstorm in a Jar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There hasn’t been a snowstorm, or any snow really, across the Charlotte metro so far in 2023. So, let’s make our own!. This is a fun experiment to do with the kids at home, especially on a cloudy day. This is an easy, two-part science experiment and you may have these items at home already.
'It feels amazing' | How a Charlotte chef went from being homeless to a successful restauranteur
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef is celebrating the opening of his new restaurant in Wesley Heights and looking back on the journey that got him here. Before Sam Diminich became an accomplished chef with a resume that includes winning on the cooking show "Beat Bobby Flay" and being the executive chef of the former Upstream Restaurant in SouthPark, he struggled with addiction and homelessness.
Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
Atrium Health seeks solutions to youth violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is seeking solutions to the growing trend that teens and young adults are becoming victims of gun violence in Charlotte. It's a problem that leaves devastating impacts. The health care system is trying to make a difference by focusing on fixing the root causes...
Queen's Feast comes to a close Sunday for winter 2023 edition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area restaurants are gearing up for the last two days of Queen's Feast. The 10-day stretch proves to be a big money maker for local restaurants. 93 restaurants in nine counties took part in the January 2023 edition of this unique restaurant week. It's a 60-mile radius proving that there is something for everyone.
Person found dead from gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead on Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a neighborhood on Choyce Avenue near Nations Drive in southwest Charlotte on Sunday for reports of a body found. When officers arrived, they located a victim with...
Demonstrations continue in Charlotte after Tyre Nichols video released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protests continue days after the body camera video was released showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police in Memphis. Three such demonstrations took place in Charlotte on Sunday. Two of these were marches at Marshall Park in Uptown. A candlelight vigil was also held at the Urban League of the Central Carolinas.
$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022. The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.
Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has now been more than two months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off the school bus at her stop in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 21, 2022. It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the...
Saturday, January 28th, Cinergy will be hosting the first-ever “Box Office Binge”
“Box Office Binge” offers Cinergy’s Elite Rewards Members a $15 movie ticket at their local Cinergy to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes. Elite Rewards Members will also receive unlimited free popcorn all day!. Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free...
Slow Traveling and Cruising back in style
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that travel is back and booming, there are some new trends to talk about. Here with more is Roni Fiskin with Mann Travels. “I’m excited to share some information about expedition cruising because it’s what everyone is buzzing about in the industry” says Fishkin. Travelers are thinking exploration in destinations like Antarctica, the Galapagos, the Artic Circle, Alaska but in beautiful luxury. Many different suppliers are busy building expedition ships to meet the demand and they are expecting a big boom in the next few years. So grab your binoculars and your love of nature and wildlife and start planning an expedition cruise.
Chester County Schools holding job fair Saturday
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District is holding its 2023 Teacher Recruitment – All Jobs Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Gateway Conference Center. This no-cost event is open to the public. “We are looking for excellent teachers, paraprofessionals,...
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
Holocaust survivor sits down with WCNC Charlotte: 'I still have dreams about it'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Jan. 27 is a day of remembrance, as we look back at the horrors of the Holocaust and the lives that were taken. Approximately 6 million Jewish people were killed decades ago has Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany. Survivors have since shared their stories, including a man living in Charlotte.
National Weather Service begins the process of fixing radar outage
GREER, S.C. — Weeks after the weather radar first broke, repairs began today at the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, the local office that protects Charlotte and western North Carolina. Designed in the 1980s and constructed through the 90s, the radars monitoring the weather across the Carolinas are aging –...
High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after police say they pursued a stolen vehicle through multiple counties. According to authorities, the high-speed chase started at the Union/Mecklenburg County line and came to an end near Rocky River Road and Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The chase...
Gastonia has its new police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia didn't have to look far for its newest police chief. In fact, the man currently serving as interim chief will take the helm fully. Interim Chief Trent Conard will soon drop the word "interim" from his title, becoming the chief of the Gastonia Police Department. The city chose Conard after a nationwide search that saw 40 applications sent in. Eight candidates were interviewed, with four picked to take part in an assessment panel conducted by the Centralina Regional Council.
Suspect arrested in connection to Lincolnton home invasion
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis in connection to a home invasion Wednesday. According to a report from LCSO, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at her front door. The victim told police there was a man standing in the doorway, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.
Get your blown budget back on track
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are sharing tips to help you get your money plan back on track if you've blown your budget this year. Bernadette Joy is a personal finance enthusiast based in Charlotte, North Carolina and she joins us to talk about getting back on budget. Tip...
