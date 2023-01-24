CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls. According to a media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, on Jan. 21, 2023 around 12:22 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to 750 Harding Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of an “emotionally distraught” woman on the phone. The caller reported an armed robbery at her apartment involving several people known to her including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki. The suspects had left the area before the officers arrived.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO