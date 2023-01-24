Read full article on original website
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
Marshfield(5th) and Wisconsin Rapids(8th) Ranked Among State’s Best in Wisconsin Grappler Team Rankings
WisconsinGrappler.com latest team wrestling rankings find two Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals ranked among the state’s best. In Division 1, Marshfield is ranked 5th and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is ranked #8. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott, Wis. man is arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, around 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard in Lake Hallie, for a report of a man who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls. According to a media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, on Jan. 21, 2023 around 12:22 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to 750 Harding Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of an “emotionally distraught” woman on the phone. The caller reported an armed robbery at her apartment involving several people known to her including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki. The suspects had left the area before the officers arrived.
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
