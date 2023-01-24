Motorious readers get more entries to win this F-100 Ford. The collector truck market is blowing up over the last few years, with prices on vintage pickups reaching new records at auctions. This is great news if you own a classic American pickup truck, but not great news if you’re looking to add one to your collection. If you dream of owning of 1960s Ford pickup truck, but don’t have the money to buy a restored example, or buy a project truck to restore yourself, this is a great chance for you to own one for a very small donation. For as little as $10, you get more chances to own this 427-powered 1970 Ford F-100 Sport Custom, and the bonus entries you get for being a Motorious reader will make it even sweeter.

3 DAYS AGO