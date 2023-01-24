ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells

General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System

Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
This Chinese V-Twin Wants To Worry Harley-Davidson

When you look into the Chinese motorcycle market, you barely find local large-capacity motorcycles. And whatever you do come across will either be a doppelganger or come from a manufacturer that’s in partnership with established bikemakers. However, a young Chinese bikemaker, Zeths - established in 2019 - is trying to change this with its ZT 1000 engine which aims to lock horns with Harley-Davidson and Indian V-twins.
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
F-100 Hides A 427 V-8 Under The Hood And You Get Double The Chances To Win it

Motorious readers get more entries to win this F-100 Ford. The collector truck market is blowing up over the last few years, with prices on vintage pickups reaching new records at auctions. This is great news if you own a classic American pickup truck, but not great news if you’re looking to add one to your collection. If you dream of owning of 1960s Ford pickup truck, but don’t have the money to buy a restored example, or buy a project truck to restore yourself, this is a great chance for you to own one for a very small donation. For as little as $10, you get more chances to own this 427-powered 1970 Ford F-100 Sport Custom, and the bonus entries you get for being a Motorious reader will make it even sweeter.
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction

Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Finale Speed reveals 1969 Camaro with carbon body, LT4 V-8

A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the '69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger...
American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes

Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
This Insane 243-Foot Superyacht Concept Will Have Giant ‘Wings’ So It Can ‘Fly’ Above the Sea

Hydrofoils have been around for more than a century, but Lazzarini is hoping to make them bigger and better than ever before. The Italian studio, known for floating all manner of disruptive designs, has just unveiled a new concept that could become one of, if not the, largest foiling yachts in the world if built. The 243-footer, christened Plectrum, will be equipped with giant wings that allow her to “fly” across the seas at blistering speeds. Foiling technology dates back to the 1900s, but today appears on electric powerboats, surfboards and even waterborne bicycles. Foils are also a big part of competitive...
General Motors is investigating small EV “party” trucks

After years of insisting that truck buyers are demanding larger and larger vehicles, automakers have seen the light and understand that many people want smaller, more efficient pickups. Maybe. Hot on the heels of the explosive sales of the Ford Maverick and the relatively good sales of the Hyundai Santa...
Go Inside the New Tesla Semi: Features, Screens, Seats, and More

Tesla fans with Ruffled feathers over perpetually delayed products can finally Lay off the brand. After much waiting (only four years late), the electric Tesla Semi's first customer, PepsiCo, has taken delivery of its first examples of the big rig. The beverage and snack food conglomerate's Frito-Lay division will take center stage in the company's Tesla truck rollout plans at its Modesto, California, factory and distribution center, so we visited the upgraded 80-acre zero-emissions facility to experience the Tesla Semi firsthand and talk to its drivers about what it's like to drive.
Peugeot E-3008 And E-5008 Electric SUVs Confirmed With Up To 434-Mile Range

Peugeot’s next-generation E-3008 electric SUV will be the first model in the Stellantis empire to use the group’s new STLA Medium platform when it is launched in the second half of 2023. The firm confirmed the C-segment compact SUV in its E-Lion Day presentation, revealing that it would...
Suzuki Previews Global EV Lineup Including Electric Jimny For Europe

Suzuki announced its electrification plans for 2030, teasing a number of EVs for Europe, Japan, and India as part of a ¥2 trillion ($15 billion) investment for all of its Automotive, Motorcycle/ATV, and Marine divisions. In terms of automobiles, among the electric SUVs and kei cars set to debut by the end of the decade, there is a battery-electric Suzuki Jimny and the production version of the recently revealed eVX concept.

