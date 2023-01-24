Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Was - 1/30
The Kings pick up four points out of six, continue their six-game road trip before a weekend All-Star Game. With three games on the schedule for the sixth week in a row, the Kings went 2-1-0 as they continued their six-game road trip. The week began with a pair of 4-3 wins before a weekend loss against one of the league's best. In total, the Kings scored 10 goals and allowed 11. Here's how it unfolded…
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Caps seek to put consecutive wins together for first time in over a month, Caps killing with discipline, Kuemper starts, more. Save It For Sunday - The Caps are in Toronto for a late Sunday matinee match with the Maple Leafs, the finale of the season's series between the two teams. Toronto won over Washington here by a 3-2 count back on Oct. 13 in the Caps' second game of the season, and Washington returned the favor in the District with 5-2 victory on Dec. 17, a victory fueled by Erik Gustafsson's first career hat trick.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Thompson, Power, Beniers on first-year All-Star Team
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, to celebrate the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend beginning Friday at FLA LIVE Arena...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Recap: Canes Use Complete Performance To Take Down League-Best Bruins
RALEIGH, NC. - Without their best defender, the Carolina Hurricanes locked down the Boston Bruins on Sunday, earning a 4-1 victory on home ice. While the Canes used their Saturday to practice at Invisalign Arena, Boston came to Raleigh after suffering a 4-3 overtime loss in Sunrise to the Panthers.
NHL
Bruins' Skid Hits Three After Loss to Hurricanes
RALEIGH - The Bruins knew they would hit some adversity - even though for the season's first four months, it might not have felt like it. After avoiding consecutive losses through their 48th game of the season, the Black & Gold have now lost three straight games following a 4-1 setback to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at PNC Arena.
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Heika's Take: 'It's a good spot to be in'
Dallas heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the Western Conference. On one hand, the Stars lost for the third time in a row on Friday. On the other hand, they head into a weeklong break in first place in the Western Conference. Coach Pete DeBoer said...
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
NHL
Tkachuk, Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- Brady Tkachuk scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. "Everyone elevated tonight," said Tkachuk, the Ottawa captain. "Those are the games with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, and I think our guys played a [heck] of a game.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Canucks
Columbus takes a point streak into Cascadia for a late-night showdown with Vancouver. The Blue Jackets are in the midst of a three-game point streak (2-0-1) into Vancouver to take on the Canucks tonight in the last game of the team's Western Canada swing. Columbus should be riding high after Wednesday night's comeback overtime win over Edmonton, and the fact there's a cannon in Vancouver's downtown Stanley Park has to be a good omen for what's to come.
NHL
Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27
MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
NHL
Stars hit the ice for one final fight before a weeklong break
Head coach Pete DeBoer says playing a quality opponent like New Jersey before an extended time away will help keep the team's focus - at least for tonight - solely on the game. The NHL gives teams a bye week about this time of year, and the Stars will start theirs after a Friday game against New Jersey.
NHL
Esposito recalls favorite NHL All-Star Game moments
It caused a bit of a commotion 50 years ago, so imagine how it would play in today's social media age. Phil Esposito strolled into Madison Square Garden with Ken Hodge near noon on Jan. 30, 1973, the morning of the NHL's 26th All-Star Game. The Boston Bruins teammates were 20 minutes late for an East team photo, everyone cooling their heels pending the pair's arrival.
NHL
Owen Beck sent back to OHL
KANATA - Forward Owen Beck will return to the OHL's Peterborough Petes following the Canadiens' 5-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The 18-year-old forward was recalled on an emergency basis on Friday. He registered 9:48 of ice time and a minus-1 differential against the Senators.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
Comments / 0