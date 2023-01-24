Caps seek to put consecutive wins together for first time in over a month, Caps killing with discipline, Kuemper starts, more. Save It For Sunday - The Caps are in Toronto for a late Sunday matinee match with the Maple Leafs, the finale of the season's series between the two teams. Toronto won over Washington here by a 3-2 count back on Oct. 13 in the Caps' second game of the season, and Washington returned the favor in the District with 5-2 victory on Dec. 17, a victory fueled by Erik Gustafsson's first career hat trick.

9 HOURS AGO