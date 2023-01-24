Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Blind date: ‘We didn’t talk about star signs, which is rare for London gays’
I try not to have any expectations, but I was excited and intrigued. I liked his jacket a lot, and a big messy fringe is always fun. Living in other countries while at university. The strangeness of being queer when a lot of our straight friends are starting to reach those “settled” milestones like marriage, houses and kids. We didn’t talk about star signs, which I’m tempted to say is rare for London gays.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A newlywed bride left her husband for her cousin only hours after they exchanged vows. Cearia married their husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and requested her cousin Kyle, who is also her ex, to lead her down the aisle and give her away.
