Chicago mayoral candidate profile: Willie Wilson

Businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Willie Wilson ran for mayor in 2015 and 2019; traveled the country as part of a long-shot campaign for president in 2016, where he appeared on the ballot in a handful of states; and challenged U.S. Senator Dick Durbin in 2020. Originally from Louisiana, Wilson ran away from home with just an elementary education and moved to Chicago, where he owned several McDonald’s franchises and started a medical supplies company. He is known for Singsation, a gospel program, and for giving away cash and checks to Chicagoans to help them buy gas, groceries or pay their property taxes.

Age: 74

Born: Gilbert, Louisiana

Personal: Married to Janette Wilson

Education: Dropped out of grade school

Neighborhood: Downtown

Current job: Founder and CEO of Omar Medical Supplies

Government experience: None

Political experience: Wilson finished a distant third in the 2015 mayor’s race and fourth in 2019.

Campaign slogan: “Let’s rebuild Chicago together”

Campaign website: electwilliewilson.com

