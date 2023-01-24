ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Kicker 102.5

Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28

The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28

FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list.
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Entertainment in Texarkana the Weekend of January 27 & 28

Another weekend with lots to do in the Texarkana area, from quilting and chili to live music we have the weekly weekend rundown here.
TEXARKANA, TX
countylinemagazine.com

‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Southwest Center hosts free vaccine clinic

The City of Texarkana, Texas Health Department along with TAMU Health and Clover Educational Consulting Group will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southwest Center on Thursday, January 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Southwest Center is located at 3222 W. 7th Street Texarkana, TX 75501.
TEXARKANA, TX
onlyinark.com

Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Texarkana

Is it an Arkansas city? Is it in Texas? The answer is both. Texarkana is a unique city that straddles the state lines of Arkansas and Texas. Throw in nearby Louisiana, and you have the name of a city with two mayors, two city councils, and a lot of shared history.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

TexAmericas Center Announces $1.5 Million Expansion of a Texarkana Area Company

We love to hear great news about local businesses growing. TexAmericas Center (TAC), has been making a lot of news since it is now one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States right here in Texarkana. The other great news is they just announced that Rowe Casa Organics another local company is doing very well also. Rowe Casa Organics is growing and they are once again expanding their operations at TAC with a 1.5 million expansion into a 24,000-square-foot complex of buildings.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Nibble in Downtown Nashville

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes sure make "no comment" look cute. The singer and her new friend were spotted along Nashville's Lower Broadway this week. There was some playful dancing, finger interplay and nibbling as the two enjoyed snacks and some local Nashville country music at Robert's Western World. TMZ shared video of what we're definitely not going to call a date night. It was just two friends or associates, who hold hands and smile a lot.
NASHVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Texarkana, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed

Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

