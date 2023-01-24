Read full article on original website
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28
The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
texarkanafyi.com
Entertainment in Texarkana the Weekend of January 27 & 28
Another weekend with lots to do in the Texarkana area, from quilting and chili to live music we have the weekly weekend rundown here. Thanks to our sponsors Crossties, Hobbs Manufactured Homes, and Tony Langford Roofing. Of course with cold weather thoughts turn to a good Chili… no matter if...
Check Out Our Latest ‘Salute to Service’ Local Marine Hero
Townsquare Media / Texarkana is always proud to feature our Nation's heroes, at work and at play whenever we get the chance to do so, today we have a young man to feature, a Marine Sargeant from Nashville, Arkansas. Any guesses yet?. US Marine Sgt. Fidel A. Berruquin from Nashville,...
Calling All Dog Lovers! It’s The AKC Dog Show in Texarkana in February
If you love dogs then you do not want to miss this. It's the 2023 AKC Dog Show, happening soon in Texarkana. The Kennel Club of Texarkana is proud to present the 2023 annual AKC Dog Show that will take place at the Four States Fair in Texarkana, Arkansas next weekend on Friday, February 3, Saturday, February 4 and wrapping up on Sunday, February 5.
countylinemagazine.com
‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers
The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
17 Things You Should Never Donate to a Tex-Ark Goodwill Store
You may have noticed that the Texarkana, Texas Goodwill Thrift Store at 3410 St. Michael Drive has been closed, that's because they are working on a complete renovation and will be celebrating their Re-Grand Opening this Friday, January 27. There will be so much more to choose from in the...
txktoday.com
Southwest Center hosts free vaccine clinic
The City of Texarkana, Texas Health Department along with TAMU Health and Clover Educational Consulting Group will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southwest Center on Thursday, January 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Southwest Center is located at 3222 W. 7th Street Texarkana, TX 75501.
onlyinark.com
Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Texarkana
Is it an Arkansas city? Is it in Texas? The answer is both. Texarkana is a unique city that straddles the state lines of Arkansas and Texas. Throw in nearby Louisiana, and you have the name of a city with two mayors, two city councils, and a lot of shared history.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Middle, Magnolia High parent-teacher conference date changes
The Magnolia School District has changed the date for its February parent-teacher conferences at Magnolia Middle School and Magnolia High School to avoid a conflict with Valentine’s Day. The conferences for those two campuses have been moved to Thursday, February 16.
TexAmericas Center Announces $1.5 Million Expansion of a Texarkana Area Company
We love to hear great news about local businesses growing. TexAmericas Center (TAC), has been making a lot of news since it is now one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States right here in Texarkana. The other great news is they just announced that Rowe Casa Organics another local company is doing very well also. Rowe Casa Organics is growing and they are once again expanding their operations at TAC with a 1.5 million expansion into a 24,000-square-foot complex of buildings.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Nibble in Downtown Nashville
Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes sure make "no comment" look cute. The singer and her new friend were spotted along Nashville's Lower Broadway this week. There was some playful dancing, finger interplay and nibbling as the two enjoyed snacks and some local Nashville country music at Robert's Western World. TMZ shared video of what we're definitely not going to call a date night. It was just two friends or associates, who hold hands and smile a lot.
txktoday.com
Man Gets 14 Years For Secretly Filming Friend’s Wife & Daughters
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who used a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom was sentenced to 14 years behind bars as part of a plea agreement. Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, pleaded guilty to seven counts of invasive visual recording at a...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
Texarkana, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Texarkana Don’t Leave Your Car ‘Puffing’ Cause It May Get Stolen
Texarkana Texas Police are warning citizens in our community that if you don't want to become a victim of a stolen vehicle do not leave your car unattended while warming it up or getting gas. It takes only a couple of seconds for someone to jump in your car and...
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed
Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
