Hall: 'Omaha is all we think about'

Pitcher Noah Hall has high hopes for the South Carolina baseball team this season as he returns for his second year in Columbia. After transferring to the Gamecocks from Appalachian State prior to the 2022 season, Hall recorded a 3-5 record in 15 games played including 12 starts. In those 15 appearances, Hall tallied 78 strikeouts in 76.2 innings pitched.
COLUMBIA, SC
One dead in North Main motel shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
COLUMBIA, SC
High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck

KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
LUGOFF, SC
