Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Hall: 'Omaha is all we think about'
Pitcher Noah Hall has high hopes for the South Carolina baseball team this season as he returns for his second year in Columbia. After transferring to the Gamecocks from Appalachian State prior to the 2022 season, Hall recorded a 3-5 record in 15 games played including 12 starts. In those 15 appearances, Hall tallied 78 strikeouts in 76.2 innings pitched.
Alabama DE thinks Carolina 'would be a great place' to play
Four-star defensive end Jordan Ross returned to South Carolina last Saturday for his third visit with the Gamecocks.
One dead in North Main motel shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck
KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
Richland County coroner identifies victim shot dead at R&B’s Bar & Grill
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim who died after being shot at R&B’s Bar & Grill early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,...
