Fourth teen suspect sought in beating of Fox News weatherman defending fellow Manhattan straphanger

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Cops are looking for a fourth teen suspect in the beating of a Fox News weatherman defending a fellow straphanger on a Manhattan subway train, police said Tuesday.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. His three accused accomplices were quickly caught by cops.

The teen was one of four youths who allegedly attacked meteorologist Adam Klotz as he rode a downtown No. 1 train approaching the 18th St. station in Chelsea about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Sporting two black eyes, Klotz, 37, talked about the attack on Instagram . He said he was returning home from watching the Giants game at a bar when he saw the teens harassing an older man and decided to step in.

“I was like ‘Yo, guys! Cut that out!’” Klotz recalled. “They said, ‘Hey, if he’s not going to get it you’re going to get it.’ Boy did they give it to me.”

The teens pummeled and kicked Klotz to the ground, leaving him with a bruised face and ribs.

“They got their hits in,” Klotz said.

The older man Klotz jumped in to help left the train unscathed.

Cops arrested three teenage boys — two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old — shortly after the 1 a.m. attack. Juvenile reports were written up on them and they were sent home, police said.

Anyone with information about the fourth suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

