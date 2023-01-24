‘Britain’s Got Talent’: David Walliams Replaced By ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Judge Bruno Tonioli On ITV Juggernaut

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has replaced David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent.

In a video circulating on Twitter of a rehearsal, hosts Ant and Dec, who have just signed a three-year ITV contract, introduced Tonioli alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell , Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Reports had connected Tonioli with the role several weeks ago and it was confirmed by Fremantle shortly afterwards.

Tonioli will replace Walliams in the long-running hit ITV show, following a Guardian report late last year which included a recording of Walliams making derogatory remarks about contestants including calling one a “c**t” and saying of another: “She thinks you want to f**k her, but you don’t.”

Tonioli was a Strictly judge from its inception until last year when he was replaced by Anton Du Beke. The Dancing With the Stars judge had been absent from the 2020 edition due to Covid-19.

He joins one of ITV’s hottest properties, a Cowell creation produced by his Syco shingle with Thames that has been airing for 15 seasons in the Spring and is one of ITV’s biggest ratings juggernauts.

In the video, Ant and Dec introduce the judges and Tonioli is seen blowing kisses to the crowd before dancing and chatting with fellow judges, where he says “I am thrilled to be here.” He then has a go at pressing the famous Britain’s Got Talent buzzer.

“Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent . I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant,” adds Tonioli.