ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Britain’s Got Talent’: David Walliams Replaced By ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Judge Bruno Tonioli On ITV Juggernaut

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has replaced David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent.

In a video circulating on Twitter of a rehearsal, hosts Ant and Dec, who have just signed a three-year ITV contract, introduced Tonioli alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell , Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Reports had connected Tonioli with the role several weeks ago and it was confirmed by Fremantle shortly afterwards.

Tonioli will replace Walliams in the long-running hit ITV show, following a Guardian report late last year which included a recording of Walliams making derogatory remarks about contestants including calling one a “c**t” and saying of another: “She thinks you want to f**k her, but you don’t.”

Tonioli was a Strictly judge from its inception until last year when he was replaced by Anton Du Beke. The Dancing With the Stars judge had been absent from the 2020 edition due to Covid-19.

He joins one of ITV’s hottest properties, a Cowell creation produced by his Syco shingle with Thames that has been airing for 15 seasons in the Spring and is one of ITV’s biggest ratings juggernauts.

In the video, Ant and Dec introduce the judges and Tonioli is seen blowing kisses to the crowd before dancing and chatting with fellow judges, where he says “I am thrilled to be here.” He then has a go at pressing the famous Britain’s Got Talent buzzer.

“Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent . I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant,” adds Tonioli.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Matt Hancock Was Paid $400,000 To Appear On ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’

Matt Hancock was paid £320,000 ($400,000) to appear on last season’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and a further £45,000 ($55,700) for Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, UK parliamentary documents have revealed. UK government rules obliged the former Health Secretary to report in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests that he received the money from I’m a Celebrity producer Lifted Entertainment on 14 December – two weeks after filming ended – after appearing on the show for 30 days. Hancock has previously said he donated £10,000 ($12,300) of the fee to charity. He received the £45,000 from...
Deadline

Amelia Brown To Exit ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Label Thames & Launch Indie

EXCLUSIVE: Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and Too Hot to Handle producer Thames, is leaving after two decades to set up an entertainment production company. Brown handed her resignation in several weeks ago and will exit in July. She has been with Thames since 2003 and became MD when the company merged with Talkback in 2017 – a merger that was undone two years later at which point she kept her post. She will launch her own production company later this year and becomes the second Fremantle label boss to be revealed to be leaving in...
Deadline

Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Deadline

One Firestarter Defends Another: Drew Barrymore Slams Razzies For Nomination Of 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Drew Barrymore, the original Firestarter from the 1984 film of that name is burning mad over the Razzie nomination (now withdrawn) of the new Firestarter, 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Speaking out on both her own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as CBS Mornings, Barrymore said her “blood boiled” after learning that the young actress was nominated for a worst actress Razzie Award. On CBS Mornings she called the Razzie nomination of a child “bullying.” On her own show – watch both clips below – Barrymore said, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game,...
Deadline

Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadline

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing.  The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Shares Message “From The Heart” In First On-Camera Statement Since Health Emergency

Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the health emergency he suffered on the field during NFL’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Now that my brothers have closed a strong-winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin started in the video message. He continued, “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically… even spiritually — it’s just been a lot to process....
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

‘The 1619 Project’ Debuts On Hulu Tonight, Promising To Reignite Debate Over Critical Race Theory And America’s Undeniable History

The cinematic adaptation of The 1619 Project, the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times essay series that accelerated the vociferous debate over Critical Race Theory, makes its debut on Hulu tonight. If history is a guide – and that’s what the whole series is about – the documentary series will prove as polarizing as the original version. Related Story 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Related Story Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of 'Solar Opposites' Related Story Disney Advertising Expands Relationship With Edward Norton-Backed Measurement Firm EDO, Will Use Its Engagement Data For Streaming Nikole Hannah-Jones,...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

CNBC Drops ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ From Primetime Lineup As Leno Recuperates From Motorcycle Accident

CNBC is dropping Jay Leno’s Garage, the classic car series that capitalized on the comedian’s prized collection, after seven seasons. The network chose not to renew the series after seven seasons, a source confirmed. KC Sullivan, named president last year, has chosen to focus on business oriented reality shows in the primetime lineup, including Shark Tank and Undercover Boss. But Jay Leno’s Garage, which started as a special in 2014 and became a series the next year, drew attention given Leno’s status as a former host of The Tonight Show and his ability to draw marquee guest stars, including President...
Deadline

Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 Grammys On CBS

Harry Styles is the newest performer confirmed to take the stage live at the Grammys 2023. The announcement was made during the AFC Championship Game on CBS where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals to see who would make it to the Super Bowl. Styles joins confirmed performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The gala will air live on the eye network from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform. The former One Direction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving ‘Force Awakens’ In Its Wake

Earlier this week, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide, and, as expected, has now surfed to the No. 4 position on the all-time chart. In so doing, it leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its wake with nearly $2.075B globally.  Through Friday, the worldwide gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm epic Avatar sequel is $2,074.8M, overtaking Force Awakens’ $2.071B. This means that Cameron has three of the top four movies ever globally alongside the original Avatar at No. 1 and Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: The Way of Water will top...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Says Peacock “Is The Most Happening Thing In Pop Culture” With Shoutouts To ‘The Traitors’ & ‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’

Bowen Yang is talking about his love for Peacock and gave a shoutout to The Traitors and The Real Housewives of Miami. When the Saturday Night Live star made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he was asked about the latest happenings in pop culture. Yang did not hesitate in professing his admiration for the streamer and particularly for a housewife from RHOM. Related Story ‘The Traitors’ Season 1 Winner Has Been Crowned Related Story Andy Cohen Apologizes For Screaming At Larsa Pippen During The 'RHOM' Season 5 Reunion: "I Don't Like Screaming At Women" Related Story Peacock Axes 'Dead Day' From Julie Plec &...
Deadline

Dean Daughtry Dies: Cofounder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Cowriter Of Hit ‘So Into You’ Was 76

Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist and co-writer behind Atlanta Rhythm Section’s two biggest hits, died Thursday of natural causes in Huntsville, AL. He was 76. Atlanta Rhythm Section was omnipresent on the radio in the 1970s, thanks to its Top 10 soft-rock hits “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.” Daughtry co-wrote both. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sundance Review: Cynthia Erivo & Alia Shawkat In Anthony Chen's 'Drift' Related Story Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In 'It Ends With Us'; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios' Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel “While ARS is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Deadline

Sylvia Syms Dies: ‘The Queen’ & ‘Victim’ Star Was 89

English actress Sylvia Syms has passed away in the UK aged 89, according to her family. Syms was best known for roles in movies including Ice Cold Alex, Victim, The Tamarind Seed and Stephen Frears’ The Queen, in which she played The Queen Mother. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95 Related Story Chris Ledesma Dies: 'The Simpsons' Longtime Music Editor Was 64 Syms passed away this morning at Denville Hall, a care home in London for those in the entertainment industry. In a statement shared with The Sun, Syms’ family said: “She...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Michael B. Jordan & Bowen Yang Get Into Voice-Over Booth For ‘Street Fighter 6’

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, host Michael B. Jordan and Bowen Yang got into the voice-over booth for Street Fighter 6 — the latest in the combat video game franchise from Capcom.  The sketch titled “Video Game Session” opens with the director, played by Andrew Dismukes, kicking off the day’s session with voice actors Trace (Jordan) and Danny (Yang). “Excited to be here, thanks,” says Trace — with Danny adding, “Thrilled to be on board. Woo!” “Thanks for coming in last minute, Danny,” says the director. “Our last actor Frank quit due to creative differences — and because I slept with his wife.” “Actors,”...
Deadline

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Canceled By Disney+ After 2 Seasons

There will be no third season for The Mysterious Benedict Society, the adventure series starring Tony Hale. The news, which comes more than a moth after Season 2 ended its run on the streamer, was revealed by co-creator/executive producer Phil Hay on Twitter. “Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made!, Hay wrote. “The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to...
Deadline

‘Accused’ Premiere Secures Hefty Delayed Viewing To Become Fox’s Highest-Rated & Most-Watched Drama Debut In 3 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Gordon‘s crime anthology Accused has continued to rake in viewers since its Sunday premiere on Fox. The debut episode, which aired after NFL on Fox on January 22, delivered more than 11.3M multi-platform viewers and a 2.3 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic in the three days after its premiere, according to data from Fox. That’s a fairly hefty increase from the 8.4M live+same-day audience. The episode now ranks as television’s highest-rated and most-watched debut in nearly two years, since the premiere of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime in April 2021. That viewership includes an audience of 1.2M on...
Deadline

‘The Traitors’ Season 1 Winner Has Been Crowned

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains the name and details of the winner of The Traitors Season 1. Peacock dropped all 10 episodes of the first season of The Traitors on January 12. The show based on a Dutch format called De Verraders and whose BBC One adaptation was a hit in England has crowned its first winner. Since all episodes were made available at once, some viewers might just be starting to watch the show, others are close to finishing, and some have yet to discover it. This is your last warning because ahead, we will reveal the winner of the...
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy