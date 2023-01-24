ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dennis Quaid Spotted At Texas Apple Store While In Town Filming New Show

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ucpN_0kPcOzc500
Photo: Getty Images

Actor Dennis Quaid was seen around North Texas while in town filming scenes for "1883," the new "Yellowstone" spinoff .
The Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported that Quaid was seen at a Fort Worth Apple Store on Saturday. He was just cast in "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" on Thursday. He's set to play Sherill Lynn , a deputy US marshal.

The production will follow "Bass Reeves" on his journey as the first black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River. This show is the third spinoff of " Yellowstone " and stars David Oyelowo .

Variety wrote on Twitter :

"Dennis Quaid has signed on to star opposite David Oyelowo in the upcoming Paramount+ series 'Bass Reeves.'"

Quaid is no stranger to Texas. He was born and raised in Houston and the surrounding area, including the town of Bellair. He has been working since the '70s, appearing in popular films such as "The Day After Tomorrow," "The Rookie," and "The Parent Trap." He's also in a band called Dennis Quaid and the Sharks .

Filming for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" is well underway. The show is set for production in Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Weatherford, and Waxahachie.

It's still unclear when the show will air on Paramount Plus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
MONTANA STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy