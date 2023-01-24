Will Giants still pursue Odell Beckham Jr. after 'good' dinner?

Joe Schoen had dinner with Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in the season when the free agent wide receiver was making his rounds, before eventually electing to sit out the rest of the season and try again in the offseason.

After weeks of reflection following that meeting, and the Giants clearly in need of some star power at the wide receiver position, does Schoen still have interest in bringing Beckham back to New York?

“Dinner was good,” Schoen said. “And we’re gonna consider it, when we have this offseason meeting, every positon, who is available, who are players that we can potentially sign, and we’ll devise the plan from there. That’s kind of where we are right now.”

Beckham also met with the Cowboys and Bills, but wound up missing the entire season after suffering an ACL injury in the Super Bowl with the Rams. He continued to tweet his support of Big Blue during the team’s playoff run, and his free agency will likely pick back up come March.

