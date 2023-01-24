ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

‘American Primeval’: Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, More Cast In Netflix Limited Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGzyY_0kPcNA4b00

Netflix has rounded out the cast for American Primeval , its upcoming limited series from Pete Berg, Eric Newman and Mark L. Smith. Betty Gilpin ( Gaslit) , Dane DeHaan ( Oppenheimer ) and Shea Whigham ( Joker ) join previously announced Taylor Kitsch, along with Joe Tippett ( Mare of Easttown ), Jai Courtney ( Kaleidoscope ), Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story) , Nick Hargrove ( Devotion ), Derek Hinkey ( Walker Independence ), Saura Lightfoot Leon ( Hoard ), Preston Mota ( Asteroid City ) and Shawnee Pourier ( Stranger Things ).

RELATED: 2022-23 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders

The six-episode American Primeval is described as a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world – for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.

Gilpin will play Sara Rowell, an extremely capable woman with an air of composure and grace that seems out of place in Fort Bridger as she seeks a guide across the frontier for her and her son, Devin.

DeHaan will portray Jacob Pratt, a Mormon leading his family across the frontier to join other settlers in Utah.

Whigham will play Jim Bridger, a grizzled realist but a decent man, Jim Bridgers runs his namesake Fort, a popular stopping point for settlers and trappers.

Tippett will portray James Wolsey, a Mormon man leading a militia of men who don’t possess the moral code they claim they do.

Courtney will play Virgil Cutter, a trapper and bounty hunter who sees opportunity in the naiveté of others.

Davis will portray Tilly, one of Cutter’s trappers, Tilly is a nasty, dangerous man who doesn’t mind killing to get ahead and rather enjoys it when others fear him.

Hargrove will play Cottrell, a young man that helps out around Fort Bridger and serves as Jim Bridger’s right hand.

Hinkey will portray Red Feather, the leader of a renegade group of Crow warriors known as the Wolf Clan.

Leon will play Abish, a Mormon woman not content with being seen as the property of her husband, Jacob.

Mota will portray Devin Rowell, a sensitive soul with a curious mind, Devin is Sara’s son.

Pourier will play Two Moons, a young girl who flees her village with a strong will and drive to survive at all costs.

They all join Kitsch, who portrays Isaac, a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.

Berg will direct all of the episodes and exec produce for Film 44 alongside Newman, who exec produces for Grand Electric under his overall deal. Smith will write all episodes and exec produce.

Gilpin is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. DeHaan is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Whigham is with WME and Range Media Partners. Tippett is repped by Paradigm, Perennial Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan. Courtney is repped by UTA and Morissey Management. Davis is repped by Global Artists Agency. Hargrove is repped by Allegory Creative Management and AFA Prime Talent Media. Hinkey is repped by The O’ Agency. Leon is repped by Curtis Brown Group. Mota is repped by Duvall Mac Talent and 11:11 Entertainment.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing.  The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
Deadline

‘Cleo’ Ancient Egypt Dramedy About Cleopatra In Works At Peacock From Jessica Runck, Jennie Snyder Urman, Kapital & TrillTV

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is headed to Ancient Egypt with Cleo, a one-hour dramedy in development from writer Jessica Runck (Man With A Plan), Jane the Virgin developer/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TrillTV and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Runck, with Urman serving as as showrunner, Cleo revolves around Cleopatra, an overqualified young woman who is forced to hide her intelligence behind make-up, clothes and men to earn the respect she needs to hang on to her job: being queen of Egypt. A dramatic comedy set in ancient Egypt that proves not much has...
Deadline

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Trailer Drops With Explosions & Crash Landings, Confirms Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick Castings

The trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard dropped during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game. Paramount+ will premiere the final season on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the U.S. and new episodes of the 10-episode season will be available every Thursday. The trailer also confirmed the addition of two new cast members with Ed Speleers (You) joining as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), who will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the U.S.S. Titan. Star Trek: Picard...
Deadline

Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine To Headline & EP ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series In Works At HBO From ‘Pen15’ Co-Creator & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is back at HBO with another high-profile limited series based on a novel, The Perfect Nanny. Kidman and Pen15 co-creator and co-lead Maya Erskine are set to star in the project, which HBO landed in a very competitive situation. Erskine is the creator and writer of the limited series, based on the book of the same name by Leïla Slimani. Legendary Entertainment is the co-studio with HBO. In The Perfect Nanny, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Kidman and Per Saari...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Joe Cornish Talks Netflix Ghost Hunter Series ‘Lockwood & Co’ & Updates On ‘Attack The Block 2’

Joe Cornish’s teen ghosthunter drama Lockwood and Co. launches on Netflix globally today. The show, the streamer’s latest young-adult scripted series from the UK, stars Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton) and newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as a teen trio who run an independent ghost fighting agency in London while competing with adult-run corporate rivals. The eight-part series, from Cornish’s Complete Fiction banner, is based on Jonathan Stroud’s books about an alternate modern world in which murderous ghosts have been attacking people since the 1960s, and only teenagers have the ability to see and repeal them. Netflix ordered it as one of seven British...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Deadline

Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Deadline

One Firestarter Defends Another: Drew Barrymore Slams Razzies For Nomination Of 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Drew Barrymore, the original Firestarter from the 1984 film of that name is burning mad over the Razzie nomination (now withdrawn) of the new Firestarter, 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Speaking out on both her own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as CBS Mornings, Barrymore said her “blood boiled” after learning that the young actress was nominated for a worst actress Razzie Award. On CBS Mornings she called the Razzie nomination of a child “bullying.” On her own show – watch both clips below – Barrymore said, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game,...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Shares Message “From The Heart” In First On-Camera Statement Since Health Emergency

Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the health emergency he suffered on the field during NFL’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Now that my brothers have closed a strong-winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin started in the video message. He continued, “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically… even spiritually — it’s just been a lot to process....
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

Like A Good Neighbor, Michael B. Jordan As ‘Jake’ From State Farm is There…and There, And There, In SNL Ad Spoof

Michael B. Jordan became the State Farm agent from hell in an inspired Saturday Night Live skit based on the famous commercial series. Mikey Day is the woebegone suburban father whose life is turned upside down by Jake from State Farm, who arrives to fix a family problem and then never leaves. His presence escalates from a cup of coffee to playing with the kids to pizza out with the family to sleeping with Heidi Gardner, the wife who welcomes his integration into their home. Seeing no way out, Day heads to a bridge in a scene straight out of...
Deadline

‘The 1619 Project’ Debuts On Hulu Tonight, Promising To Reignite Debate Over Critical Race Theory And America’s Undeniable History

The cinematic adaptation of The 1619 Project, the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times essay series that accelerated the vociferous debate over Critical Race Theory, makes its debut on Hulu tonight. If history is a guide – and that’s what the whole series is about – the documentary series will prove as polarizing as the original version. Related Story 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Related Story Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of 'Solar Opposites' Related Story Disney Advertising Expands Relationship With Edward Norton-Backed Measurement Firm EDO, Will Use Its Engagement Data For Streaming Nikole Hannah-Jones,...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’: Michael B. Jordan & Bowen Yang Get Into Voice-Over Booth For ‘Street Fighter 6’

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, host Michael B. Jordan and Bowen Yang got into the voice-over booth for Street Fighter 6 — the latest in the combat video game franchise from Capcom.  The sketch titled “Video Game Session” opens with the director, played by Andrew Dismukes, kicking off the day’s session with voice actors Trace (Jordan) and Danny (Yang). “Excited to be here, thanks,” says Trace — with Danny adding, “Thrilled to be on board. Woo!” “Thanks for coming in last minute, Danny,” says the director. “Our last actor Frank quit due to creative differences — and because I slept with his wife.” “Actors,”...
Deadline

CNBC Drops ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ From Primetime Lineup As Leno Recuperates From Motorcycle Accident

CNBC is dropping Jay Leno’s Garage, the classic car series that capitalized on the comedian’s prized collection, after seven seasons. The network chose not to renew the series after seven seasons, a source confirmed. KC Sullivan, named president last year, has chosen to focus on business oriented reality shows in the primetime lineup, including Shark Tank and Undercover Boss. But Jay Leno’s Garage, which started as a special in 2014 and became a series the next year, drew attention given Leno’s status as a former host of The Tonight Show and his ability to draw marquee guest stars, including President...
Deadline

Sky To Profile Life Of Meta Creator Mark Zuckerberg

EXCLUSIVE: The events of Mark Zuckerberg’s life and creation of Facebook/Meta are to be charted in a Sky documentary, revealed on an eight-strong slate. Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse [working title] will piece together the events of the billionaire’s life along with the creation of his world-shaping website across 90 minutes. The feature from My Daughter’s Killer indie Rogan Productions and director Nick Green will combine rare archive footage and exclusive interviews with those close to Zuckerberg. Facebook, now Meta, is nearing its 20th anniversary and the BBC greenlit a similar series, simply titled Zuckerberg, around six months ago, from...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Cold Open Urges DOJ To Probe Tyre Nichols’ Killing By Memphis Cops; “Damn Right,” Kenan Thompson Says Of Need For Justice

“I may look like I was born in a library, but there’s something you should know: Merrick Garland don’t play,” Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day declared as the almost SCOTUS Justice. But it wasn’t all fun and political games on SNL tonight — as you can see in the video above. Related Story ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Takes Jabs At Donald Trump, Walt Disney World & Kanye West Related Story Michael B. Jordan Lets "The Inner Animal Go Crazy" In 'SNL' Hosting Debut With Cast All Over Him Related Story Tyre Nichols' Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Protested By March In Downtown Los Angeles And Other...
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

Adama Niane Dies: ‘Lupin’, ‘Baise-Moi’ & ‘Get In’ Actor Was 56

Adama Niane, the French actor from Baise-Moi, Get In and Lupin, has died. He was 56. Omar Sy, who co-starred with Niane in the Netflix series Lupin, shared a message on Twitter following news of the actor’s death. “I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” Sy wrote in French. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.” A cause for his death has not been reported at the moment. Get In film director Olivier Abbou also shared news of Niane’s death...
Deadline

Michael B. Jordan Lets “The Inner Animal Go Crazy” In ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut With Cast All Over Him

Michael B. Jordan made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut and had the female cast members throwing themselves at him throughout the monologue. Related Story ‘SNL’ Cold Open Urges DOJ To Probe Tyre Nichols’ Killing By Memphis Cops; “Damn Right,” Kenan Thompson Says Of Need For Justice Related Story 'SNL': Pedro Pascal To Make Hosting Debut With Coldplay As Musical Guest Related Story 'SNL' Promo: Michael B. Jordan Goes All Creed On New Guy When the Creed actor took the stage he said he “had a crazy full-circle moment” adding, “We pre-shot some videos for the show and when I got to the studio I realized...
Deadline

Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadline

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap: Love In The Time Of Cordyceps

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of Season 1, Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last Of Us. WARNING: The episode and recap includes sensitive discussions of suicide. Calling The Last of Us Episode 3, titled “Long Long Time”, a spectacular piece of television is hardly an understatement. Funneled through the pen of series showrunner and co-writer Craig Mazin, this episode is an incredibly poignant and heartbreakingly tender reflection on vulnerability, love, and the meaning of life through the eyes of two lovers named Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Before we get into the recap, it’s important to explain some things. A notable element...
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy