Ana de Armas, Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Yeoh among first-time Oscar nominees who rule acting races

Although we're almost past the point of having the stench of death surround movies when they head directly to streaming, that assessment applies to "Shotgun Wedding," which loads both barrels with Jennifer Lopez, late-replacement Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge and…
"Shrinking" starts slowly, feeling like it's going to be just another dour comedy as much about grief as laughs. Stick with it, though, and this Apple TV+ series from the team behind "Ted Lasso" really grows on you, with some…
Comments / 0