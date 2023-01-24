Slumping Knicks have toughest remaining schedule in NBA

The Knicks are slumping without Mitchell Robinson, losers of four in a row following a loss to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday.

The road doesn’t get any easier for New York, as Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers come to town on Tuesday night before visiting the Celtics and Nets the rest of the week.

Those tough matchups are the start of a trend the rest of the season, as the remaining schedule becomes particularly daunting for a team that is currently in a play-in spot, trying to get back into the top six in the Eastern Conference.

According to Tankathon, the Knicks have the highest strength of schedule over the final 34 games of the season, as their opponents have a combined .534 winning percentage. That’s just ahead of the 76ers, whose future opponents have a .532 winning percentage the rest of the way.

New York has to face Boston and Brooklyn three more times, the Cavs and Sixers twice, and the Nuggets once more. The absence of Robinson has severely impacted the team’s offensive rebounding and rim protection, and he will be out at least a couple more weeks, so others will have to step up if the team is to prevent falling further down the standings.

