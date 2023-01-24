A roundup of promotions, new hires, advancements and award winners in West Michigan. Michigan Future Inc., a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank based in Lansing, has named Patrick Cooney as vice president. Cooney is rejoining Michigan Future Inc. from Poverty Solutions, an initiative by the University of Michigan to prevent and mitigate poverty through partnerships with communities and policymakers. At Poverty Solutions, Cooney oversaw the Partnership on Economic Mobility between the University of Michigan and the City of Detroit. Cooney holds degrees from Boston College and the University of Michigan, worked as a Teach for America corps member and taught middle school math in New York.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO