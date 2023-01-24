Read full article on original website
mibiz.com
EXECUTIVE ROUNDTABLE: Small business leaders navigate waves in the ‘big ocean of entrepreneurship’
Jermale Eddie co-founded Grand Rapids-based Malamiah Juice Bar a decade ago, but he still feels like he’s running a “10-year-old startup.”. That’s primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he says set him and other small business owners back to the proverbial drawing board, determining how to run more efficiently and re-evaluating growth plans.
mibiz.com
Hispanic Center of West Michigan weighs forming CDFI to serve Latinx community
GRAND RAPIDS — A new community development financial institution could form in West Michigan to support Hispanic entrepreneurs. Kent County commissioners in December awarded the Hispanic Center of West Michigan $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for consulting work to assess the possible formation of a CDFI or micro-loan programs. The goal: “to remove the barriers from our Latinx individuals, families, and micro/small business to accessing capital,” according to the Hispanic’s Center proposal to the county.
mibiz.com
Mercantile, ChoiceOne expand statewide reach with new loan offices
Both Mercantile Bank and ChoiceOne Bank are expanding their geographic reach by opening loan offices in new markets. The Grand Rapids-based Mercantile Bank plans to open loan production offices in Traverse City and Saginaw as soon as it can secure locations in each market. ChoiceOne Bank, based in Sparta, opened...
mibiz.com
People in the news: Jan. 30, 2023
A roundup of promotions, new hires, advancements and award winners in West Michigan. Michigan Future Inc., a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank based in Lansing, has named Patrick Cooney as vice president. Cooney is rejoining Michigan Future Inc. from Poverty Solutions, an initiative by the University of Michigan to prevent and mitigate poverty through partnerships with communities and policymakers. At Poverty Solutions, Cooney oversaw the Partnership on Economic Mobility between the University of Michigan and the City of Detroit. Cooney holds degrees from Boston College and the University of Michigan, worked as a Teach for America corps member and taught middle school math in New York.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
mibiz.com
BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation
BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub
The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion
COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Former execs sue Northern Biomedical, saying owners unlawfully hid $40M private equity deal
Two former executives at Northern Biomedical Research Inc. are suing the Norton Shores company, alleging that its owners concealed plans for a $40 million private equity investment and, in doing so, caused them to sell their stock in the company for millions of dollars less than it was worth. The...
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.
