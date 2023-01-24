ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

mibiz.com

EXECUTIVE ROUNDTABLE: Small business leaders navigate waves in the ‘big ocean of entrepreneurship’

Jermale Eddie co-founded Grand Rapids-based Malamiah Juice Bar a decade ago, but he still feels like he’s running a “10-year-old startup.”. That’s primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he says set him and other small business owners back to the proverbial drawing board, determining how to run more efficiently and re-evaluating growth plans.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Hispanic Center of West Michigan weighs forming CDFI to serve Latinx community

GRAND RAPIDS — A new community development financial institution could form in West Michigan to support Hispanic entrepreneurs. Kent County commissioners in December awarded the Hispanic Center of West Michigan $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for consulting work to assess the possible formation of a CDFI or micro-loan programs. The goal: “to remove the barriers from our Latinx individuals, families, and micro/small business to accessing capital,” according to the Hispanic’s Center proposal to the county.
KENT COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Mercantile, ChoiceOne expand statewide reach with new loan offices

Both Mercantile Bank and ChoiceOne Bank are expanding their geographic reach by opening loan offices in new markets. The Grand Rapids-based Mercantile Bank plans to open loan production offices in Traverse City and Saginaw as soon as it can secure locations in each market. ChoiceOne Bank, based in Sparta, opened...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

People in the news: Jan. 30, 2023

A roundup of promotions, new hires, advancements and award winners in West Michigan. Michigan Future Inc., a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank based in Lansing, has named Patrick Cooney as vice president. Cooney is rejoining Michigan Future Inc. from Poverty Solutions, an initiative by the University of Michigan to prevent and mitigate poverty through partnerships with communities and policymakers. At Poverty Solutions, Cooney oversaw the Partnership on Economic Mobility between the University of Michigan and the City of Detroit. Cooney holds degrees from Boston College and the University of Michigan, worked as a Teach for America corps member and taught middle school math in New York.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
mibiz.com

BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation

BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion

COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI

