Whether your priorities are good eats, fun times or both, check out the best WM Phoenix Open dining and deals, ranging from sudsy beer specials to free tournament tickets. With the code “LETSPAR-TEE,” Rainbow Ryders is offering guests a flat rate of $225 per person for sunrise hot air balloon flights and $245 per person for sunset flights. The code is active from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, the final few days of the WM Phoenix Open. Flights are launched just after the sun rises or just before the sun sets, and each hot air balloon experience includes a Champagne or mimosa toast upon landing. An average flight is 45 minutes to an hour, with the overall experience lasting between 3 and 3.5 hours. For more information, visit www.rainbowryders.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO