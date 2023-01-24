Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills
The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale says it saved more than 38 million gallons of water in 2022
PHOENIX — Scottsdale said it saved more than 38 million gallons of water in 2022 after focusing on conservation due to worsening drought conditions. The East Valley city wanted to reduce usage by 5% last year and asked residents and businesses to follow suit, an initiative that was partially met.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open Dining & Deals
Whether your priorities are good eats, fun times or both, check out the best WM Phoenix Open dining and deals, ranging from sudsy beer specials to free tournament tickets. With the code “LETSPAR-TEE,” Rainbow Ryders is offering guests a flat rate of $225 per person for sunrise hot air balloon flights and $245 per person for sunset flights. The code is active from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, the final few days of the WM Phoenix Open. Flights are launched just after the sun rises or just before the sun sets, and each hot air balloon experience includes a Champagne or mimosa toast upon landing. An average flight is 45 minutes to an hour, with the overall experience lasting between 3 and 3.5 hours. For more information, visit www.rainbowryders.com.
phoenixwithkids.net
Reigning Grace Ranch in Scottsdale
Reigning Grace Ranch in Scottsdale offers over 10 different programs for ages 5 to adults – all with the theme of learning with horses and other animals!. This ranch is a working horse ranch, with almost 90 horses of various breeds. Some are rescues, some are retired from shows or racing. Just like each horse comes with a unique story and personality, Reigning Grace Ranch believes that each person has a unique story as well.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
East Valley Tribune
That’s agritainment: Circle K’s new look in QC
Circle K convenience stores are common all over the state but the one coming soon to Queen Creek will be like none of them. “What you have is a Circle K that is not a rectangular box,” said Mark Schnepf, owner of Schnepf Farms, who sold Circle K the land on Schnepf Farms to build the new store.
East Valley Tribune
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
programminginsider.com
5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
newsnationnow.com
Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents
(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Make Chandler Debut This Spring With More in the Works
The company is continuing to make good on its ambitious expansion plans for the Grand Canyon State announced last year.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
12news.com
'I'm afraid our aquifers would dry up': Why well owners are worried about Rio Verde getting new standpipe
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Michael Miola uses 100,000 gallons of water every month. And no amount of conserving, recycling or reusing water can help him. Miola owns Silver Spurs Equine. It's 60 acres and 200 horses. He breeds horses for clients worldwide. Each horse drinks about 18 gallons of...
