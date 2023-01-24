ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills

The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23

Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

WM Phoenix Open Dining & Deals

Whether your priorities are good eats, fun times or both, check out the best WM Phoenix Open dining and deals, ranging from sudsy beer specials to free tournament tickets. With the code “LETSPAR-TEE,” Rainbow Ryders is offering guests a flat rate of $225 per person for sunrise hot air balloon flights and $245 per person for sunset flights. The code is active from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, the final few days of the WM Phoenix Open. Flights are launched just after the sun rises or just before the sun sets, and each hot air balloon experience includes a Champagne or mimosa toast upon landing. An average flight is 45 minutes to an hour, with the overall experience lasting between 3 and 3.5 hours. For more information, visit www.rainbowryders.com.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Reigning Grace Ranch in Scottsdale

Reigning Grace Ranch in Scottsdale offers over 10 different programs for ages 5 to adults – all with the theme of learning with horses and other animals!. This ranch is a working horse ranch, with almost 90 horses of various breeds. Some are rescues, some are retired from shows or racing. Just like each horse comes with a unique story and personality, Reigning Grace Ranch believes that each person has a unique story as well.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

That’s agritainment: Circle K’s new look in QC

Circle K convenience stores are common all over the state but the one coming soon to Queen Creek will be like none of them. “What you have is a Circle K that is not a rectangular box,” said Mark Schnepf, owner of Schnepf Farms, who sold Circle K the land on Schnepf Farms to build the new store.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty

Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
MESA, AZ
programminginsider.com

5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents

(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
PHOENIX, AZ

