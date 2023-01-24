Read full article on original website
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. The Spectrum 01-29-2023. The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel...
Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023
Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip …. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip club. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call...
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges
Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage …. The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DnnCIs. Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at...
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Evening Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. One dead in wrong-way crash in Pickaway County. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wENJXC. Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old …. Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HFoniz. One dead, three injured...
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
Evening Weather Forecast: 1.27.23
A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023. FULL FORECAST: https://nbc4i.co/3DlTo8u. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.27.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.27.23. Columbus...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
Columbus legal experts: Tyre Nichols’ death was ‘purely criminal,’ ‘brutal beatdown’
The above video contains graphic, violent content that may be upsetting for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the wake of video footage released showing Memphis police officers’ violent, ultimately fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in early January, civil rights attorneys, community leaders and faith […]
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
Women accused of stealing products from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
Drive-by-shooting investigation in Bucyrus leads police to the targeted home
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department is searching for a man who they believe shot at a house from his car Thursday evening. At 6:22 p.m., Bucyrus PD responded to shots fired at the 700 block of Gay Street. Witnesses gave a description of the car and officers found the car close to […]
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
Ohio Amber Alert suspect charged with more felonies in another incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins along with their mother’s car and setting off an Amber Alert in December faces additional felony charges for an apparently unrelated incident. Nalah Jackson, 24, was charged Friday with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of theft, both fourth-degree felonies, according […]
Cameron Mitchell adding steakhouse to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the largest restaurant empires in central Ohio will soon become a little bigger. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced Wednesday that it plans to open a brand-new steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building, which is undergoing renovations, Downtown at 155 E. Broad St. The steakhouse has yet to be named and […]
Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
