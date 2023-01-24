Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'
The pit bull mix delighted TikTokers, as the dog's owner told Newsweek it was "the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused."
I’m a dog trainer – here are my five favourite pooches… and just why they’re the perfect pet
A DOG trainer has revealed their five favourite pooches - and why they are the perfect pet for you. Influencer Jamie The Dog Trainer regularly shares pup care tips and tricks with his 26,000 Instagram followers. And boasting over 32,000 TikTok followers, the Aussie ranked his top five favourite dogs.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'
Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
parentingisnteasy.co
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
pethelpful.com
Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate
Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned. TikTok user @rangersmomma11522...
Woman leaves people disgusted after admitting she doesn’t wash pyjamas after every wear
A woman has sparked an intense laundry debate online after admitting that she wears her pyjamas multiple nights in a row before washing them. It sounds like a fairly mundane thing to admit, but some people were actually pretty disgusted by it, insisting that you should wash your PJs after every wear.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Animal shelter reunites dog with owner who abandoned her due to homelessness: 'Incredible update'
A Tennessee animal shelter says it has reunited a homeless owner with the dog she abandoned due to financial pressures. McKamey Animal Center says it is arranging them a "safe haven."
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Woman claims married man places flowers on her car windshield every day during lunch break: 'He's never out of my sight'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I worked together briefly. In fact, we met at work. When we worked together, we had the same shift, so we rode to work together in the same car. At the end of the shift, we rode home together, also in the same car. We spent coffee breaks together, and we spent lunch breaks together, and I know it sounds like a lot of togetherness, but bear with me. There's a point.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13