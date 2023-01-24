Read full article on original website
Eileen McDonald
5d ago
well if they didnt want dad there why would they expect him to drive the mother. they should have made arrangements for her transportation.
Donna Marie
5d ago
I don't blame him. The son should make arrangements for her to get there. It is unreasonable for him to drive 3 hours for something he was not invited to.
Puppyluv
5d ago
Dad didn't have the right to get that upset when son didn't follow his advice. That's childish behavior. Son is an adult.
