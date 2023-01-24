ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

"Cinderella" Arrives at Zach Theatre

Cinderella transforms the Topher's stage at Zach Theatre now through March 5th. This enchanting Tony-nominated musical fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of your favorite tunes including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible, and Ten Minutes Ago, in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival. Cinderella is co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts

AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local nonprofit unveils community fridge in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) unveiled a community fridge at the Elroy Library Saturday morning. The Free Fridge will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and aims to address food deserts in East Travis County. “Low-income residents in Del Valle...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

One dead, four injured in shooting at NW Austin hookah lounge

One person is dead and four more are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said 911 received multiple calls around 10:19 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at the lounge located at 12636 Research Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene several minutes...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Public Library celebrates grand opening for new facility

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock celebrated its grand reopening of the new Round Rock Public Library Saturday. Hensel Phelps constructed the new building with designs from PGAL, Inc. The new library is 66,000 square feet and three stories with an adjacent 289-stall parking garage. Laura...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash

MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Drunk driver hits police vehicles in New Braunfels during SWAT incident

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A drunk driver hit two police vehicles in New Braunfels as officers were working a SWAT incident Thursday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a house in the 200 block of East Mill Street around 9:15 p.m. A woman fled the house and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers discovered her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joseph Johnson III, had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Missouri.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens

COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Full Statement: APD will not discipline officers involved in shooting of Alex Gonzales

Statement regarding duty-status of Officer Gabriel Gutierrez and Officer Luis Serrato related to the Officer-Involved Shooting on Jan 5, 2021. The Austin Police Department's (APD) Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of the Oversight (OPO), has completed the administrative investigation related to the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on January 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. The involved officers' respective chains of command, including Chief Joseph Chacon, have reviewed the thorough investigation, including the available evidence. Additionally, both the OPO and the Community Police Review Commission (CPRC) reviewed the incident and provided a recommendation to Chief Chacon before he made any disciplinary decisions. The CPRC’s advisory role is integral to transparent, thorough, and effective public safety processes and policies, and APD thanks them for their service.
AUSTIN, TX

