STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had a remarkable first career triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocked shots to lead No. 3 Stanford to a 62-54 win over Oregon for its 21st straight Pac-12 home win. The 6-foot-4 junior notched the first triple-double in Stanford’s storied program history featuring blocked shots. Brink swatted seven of those shots in the first half and got her last one when she altered a jumper by Chance Gray with 3:16 to go. It’s the first triple-double in NCAA Division-I major women’s basketball featuring double-digit blocks since Tamari Key for Tennessee in an overtime win against Texas on Nov. 21, 2021.

STANFORD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO