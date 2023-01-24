ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larger companies using algorithm more and more to decide job layoffs, local expert says

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tO9Ys_0kPcKjar00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A hiring expert says there are some pitfalls of using a computer to fire employees.

Some of the world's largest tech companies are in the process of large layoffs.  Tens of thousands have been let go from Microsoft, Google, Facebook parent Meta, Spotify and more.

Some large companies are using a human resources software algorithm to identify employees to let go, according to Rick Cobb, founder of the workplace consulting firm 2 Discern.

“80,000 to 100,000 employee company, you’re going to look at that data and say, ‘I don’t want to get sued, so let's make sure we don’t have any discrimination situations in here, whether it’s race, age, gender, etc.,’” Cobb told the WBBM Noon Business Hour.

He said the algorithm makes decisions based on some key metrics.

“It’s a function of numbers- what do you have to get down by the end of the day or the week or the month? How well do you do that work? How much does it contribute to the bottom line of your department, area or organization, that’s math,” Cobb added.

He said it's a fairly widespread practice.

“I think most companies, 200 to 200 and up, probably have some tools that can give you this data,” Cobb said.

He believes businesses should also use their HR software to make sure employees are set up for success.

“If you don’t have software that helps you bring people on board, make sure that they’re engaged, evaluate the performance in an objective perspective, then you’re running a funeral home, but you’re not running a hospital, you’re not taking care of people. You’re just trying to figure out how to get rid of them when it doesn’t work,” Cobb said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Scammers claim to be Chase Bank, steal thousands from Chicago businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – Huge chunks of money were transferred in an instant. That's how a wire works.A Chicago salon owner said a scammer tricked him into sending one - $19,000 gone in a flash. It left today's payroll in jeopardy.Morning Insider Lauren Victory showed us he's not the only victim in the area.Salon DJ stylists make people feel beautiful, while ugliness lurks in the boss's office.They got a call from a number for Chase Bank, which is why salon owner Daniel Janicek said he didn't suspect anything as he walked into work. A fake banker somehow manipulated the caller ID...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
Courthouse News Service

Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules

CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy