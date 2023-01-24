ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETA Wasn’t BIG MAD At Kylie Jenner’s Faux Lion Head Dress, Calls It “Fabulously Innovative”

By Tron Snow
 5 days ago

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty / Kylie Jenner

Welp, Kylie Jenner won’t have to worry about someone from PETA running up on her during Paris Fashion Week.

Outside of Doja Cat walking around looking like a giant crystalized strawberry, Kylie Jenner turned heads during Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris.

The reality star and alleged “self-made” entrepreneur showed up in a gown decked with a giant fake lion head. Immediately you would have assumed animal rights organization, PETA, would take issue with such a fashion item, but shockingly, that was not the case Page Six Style reports .

Much to the surprise of everyone, the president of PETA applauded the look.

Per Page Six Style:

In a statement shared with Page Six Style, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk hailed the Schiaparelli collection’s “three-dimensional animal heads,” none of which incorporated real fur or leather, as “fabulously innovative.”

“Kylie, Naomi, and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism,” Newkirk said.

“We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering,” Newkirk concluded, urging Jenner and her fellow stars to “extend this creativity to exclude sheep shorn bloody for wool and silkworms boiled alive in their cocoons.”

Jenner wasn’t the only celebrity rocking a faux animal head as a fashion piece. Page Six Style also adds Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection includes faux leopard and wolf heads modeled by Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow and “was a nod to the three beasts in Dantes Inferno.”

Just Because PETA Liked It, Doesn’t Mean Everyone Else Did

Still, that didn’t stop people from showing their disgust in Jenner’s Instagram comments. “Animals are not trophies,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “As an African I’m extremely offended. The implication is quite disturbing.”

Others called the design “ridiculous,” “terrible,” “wrong,” and “a scary sight.”

In a pair of posts on the fashion house’s IG account, Schiaparelli’ defended his designs, noting they were made from “hand-sculpted foam [and] wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as life-like as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world.”

We hope this doesn’t become actual and stays on the runway.

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty

The post PETA Wasn’t BIG MAD At Kylie Jenner’s Faux Lion Head Dress, Calls It “Fabulously Innovative” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

