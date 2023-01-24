Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Rita Ora Confirms She’s Married to Taika Waititi: “I’m Officially Off the Market”
Rita Ora is officially off the market. The singer-songwriter made an appearance on the Heart Breakfast Show to promote her new song “You Only Love Me,” during which she confirmed that she and partner Taika Waititi did, indeed, tie the knot. More from The Hollywood ReporterTaika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' Pushes Release to September 2023Daniel Craig Busts a Move in Taika Waititi-Directed, Rita Ora-Soundtracked Belvedere Vodka CampaignRita Ora and Taika Waititi Set to Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs “Yes. Here we are,” Ora said when Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden asked her if she was married. “They say everything happens for a...
Selena Gomez Reveals Lupus Medication Makes Her Hands Shake After She’s Mocked On TikTok
Selena Gomez, 30, took to the comments section of social media platform TikTok to explain to trolls why her hands were shaking in a recent video. “I shake because of my medication for lupus,” the Only Murders In The Building star wrote underneath a skincare post published on January 5. “Also, read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.” Selena’s comments appeared in the thread on Wednesday, January 25.
