ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [1-27-2023 to 1-29-2023]

How are we already a month into the year? If you haven’t been much of a social butterfly to start 2023, no worries. There’s a lot going on this weekend in Los Angeles. From January 27-29 in L.A., catch free admission at USC Pacific Asia Museum, the Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Art Collector Starter Kit at Corey Helford Gallery, Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place, a free flea at Common Space Brewery, Happy Birthday Marion! at the Annenberg Beach House, Uncorked Wine Festival at Union Station, and more. Keep an eye on possible rain showers for Sunday. And, as always, we hope you have a terrific weekend!
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For February 2023

The big news for next month is that the SoCal Museum Free-For-All is back on the February 5. This year’s lineup of participants includes over 30 names, including The Academy Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits Museum, the Museum of Latin American Art, and Descanso Gardens, among others. Word...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy