How are we already a month into the year? If you haven’t been much of a social butterfly to start 2023, no worries. There’s a lot going on this weekend in Los Angeles. From January 27-29 in L.A., catch free admission at USC Pacific Asia Museum, the Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Art Collector Starter Kit at Corey Helford Gallery, Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place, a free flea at Common Space Brewery, Happy Birthday Marion! at the Annenberg Beach House, Uncorked Wine Festival at Union Station, and more. Keep an eye on possible rain showers for Sunday. And, as always, we hope you have a terrific weekend!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO