ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 69

Don Towery
4d ago

Mccarthyism is dedicated to the retrumplican party, and whatever they command him to do .Mccarthyism sold his soul to the devil via the retrumplican party.

Reply(1)
65
Donald Drumpfraud
4d ago

The republicans are losing credibility with voters with their mollycoddling of Santos. And the interesting thing is how the homophobes likeMTG are not blasting him.

Reply
48
kevin odonnell
4d ago

That's what Kevin McCarthy does , waffle , wiggle , delay , promote craziness but best of all faciliates the Decline of American government, the House of Representatives.

Reply
49
Related
Distractify

Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office.  “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday.  McCarthy and his staff...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors

A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Matthew C. Woodruff

What is a ‘Bunny Boiler’ and why is George Santos Being Called One?

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) called out fellow GOP Rep Santos (R-NY) on Monday for being “nutty as a fruitcake” as well as a “bunny boiler.”. The expression 'bunny boiler' derives from the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. The phrase comes from the plot device whereby the jilted lover, in a fit of frenzied jealousy, boils her erstwhile lover's daughter's pet rabbit.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy