Don Towery
4d ago
Mccarthyism is dedicated to the retrumplican party, and whatever they command him to do .Mccarthyism sold his soul to the devil via the retrumplican party.
Reply(1)
65
Donald Drumpfraud
4d ago
The republicans are losing credibility with voters with their mollycoddling of Santos. And the interesting thing is how the homophobes likeMTG are not blasting him.
Reply
48
kevin odonnell
4d ago
That's what Kevin McCarthy does , waffle , wiggle , delay , promote craziness but best of all faciliates the Decline of American government, the House of Representatives.
Reply
49
Related
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics
Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office
Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office. “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday. McCarthy and his staff...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com
George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors
A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
msn.com
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
AOL Corp
How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
Republican Booed After Accusing Democrats of Drinking During Speaker Vote
Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack made the remarks as she urged for the deadlocked GOP to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Popculture
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
What is a ‘Bunny Boiler’ and why is George Santos Being Called One?
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) called out fellow GOP Rep Santos (R-NY) on Monday for being “nutty as a fruitcake” as well as a “bunny boiler.”. The expression 'bunny boiler' derives from the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. The phrase comes from the plot device whereby the jilted lover, in a fit of frenzied jealousy, boils her erstwhile lover's daughter's pet rabbit.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
George Santos took campaign donation from an Italian who was caught smuggling undocumented migrants into the US
Rep. George Santos accepted a contribution from Rocco Oppedisano, who was caught trying to smuggle 14 undocumented migrants into the US in 2019.
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
