ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Austin Butler Says ‘Elvis’ Oscar Nomination Honors Lisa Marie Presley: ‘This Is for Her’

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJQap_0kPcJFLO00

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars are officially out, and both first-timers and Academy Award veterans are sharing their reactions to being up for the prestigious award.

Austin Butler , who earned a nod for Best Actor for his role as the King of Rock and Roll in Elvis , used the moment to remember Lisa Marie Presley , who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

“It’s sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me,” Butler said during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna . “It’s the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know?”

“It’s just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her,” he added. “This is for her.”

Minutes after the Oscar nods were announced, Paul Mescal ’s younger sister shared a screenshot of a video call between the actor and their family as they reacted to the Irish star earning a nomination for Best Actor for his role as Calum in Aftersun .

“This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun ,” Paul said in a statement. “To be recognized by the Academy is such an insane honor and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!”

Along with first-time nominees Mescal and Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, and Bill Nighy are also up for Best Actor.

Jamie Lee Curtis also shared her surprise and delight for being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Deirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once . Curtis posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including one of herself looking shocked in front of a computer screen as she heard the news of her nomination.

“THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!” she wrote, adding, “Then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!”

Curtis’ co-star Michelle Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian actress to be nominated in the Best Actress category. Yeoh called the nomination the “cherry on the cake” to her lengthy career’s success. Her film Everything Everywhere All At Once earned a total of 11 nods.

“It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter . “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

“But the reason why you do films and you present your babies out to the world is because you want the story to be told, you want the people to understand, whether it’s your culture, whether it’s certain very poignant stories, or important tales, to be told,” she added. “I think this is beyond just me. It represents so many who have hoped to be seen in this way, to have a seat at the table, to say, ‘I am of value too, I need to be seen too.’”

Angela Bassett — who earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , making history as the first Marvel Universe nomination — shared a statement touching on her connection with her role of Queen Ramonda.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power,” she said. “Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning.”

She added, “Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera.”

Among the stars to receive their first-ever nominations are Ana de Armas, Ke Huy Quan, Rihanna , Stephanie Hsu, and Tems.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Behind the Graceland Gates at Lisa Marie’s Memorial: ‘We Watched Her Go Through Her Struggles’

Friends Jeanene Erdahl and Lisa Larson drove all night from Minnesota to Graceland, arriving in Memphis at 4:30 in the morning to queue up for a memorial honoring the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died last week at 54. Later today, they’ll turn around and do it again. Erdahl and Larson, who became fast friends seven years ago after bonding over their mutual love of Elvis, watched the memorial service just steps from where mourners like Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette were paying musical tribute to the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. “She was part of our generation,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death

It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption. The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared...
Rolling Stone

T.I. and Tiny’s War With Doll Maker Ends in Mistrial Over ‘Cultural Appropriation’

T.I. and Tiny’s lawsuit against L.O.L. doll maker MGA Entertainment ended in a mistrial Wednesday after jurors heard barred testimony accusing the toy company of “racist cultural appropriation.” U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna granted MGA’s motion for mistrial on the sixth day of the multimillion-dollar court battle over claims MGA stole the name, likeness, and trade dress of the all-female group OMG Girlz started by Tameka “Tiny” Harris in 2009 and popularized on her reality show with her rapper husband, Clifford “T.I.” Harris. Heading into the trial, Judge Selna ruled that T.I. and Tiny would have to steer clear...
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Priscilla Presley Contests Suspicious Amendment To Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Trust Replacing Her As Trustee

Priscilla Presley has requested that a judge strike down a suspicious amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's 2010. The change to the paperwork ousts both her and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees, and replaces them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.Priscilla is claiming that she had never been notified of the amendment and suspects the change to the trust could have been falsified, citing that her own name is misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."AUSTIN BUTLER ADMITS IT'S 'BITTERSWEET' TO RECEIVE OSCAR...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial

Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died

Linda Thompson was left feeling "absolutely devastated" by Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing. In the wake of the tragic news, The Bodyguard actress — who was romantically linked to Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 — took a moment to reflect on some of her most cherished memories with Lisa Marie, including one from when the "Burning Love" singer's daughter was only 9-years-old."I will always be profoundly grateful to the little 9-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," she shared in a...
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Is Seen In 1st Photos After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Passing Ahead Of Graceland Memorial

Riley Keough, 33, looked downcast as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead before her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s funeral. The Daisy & The Six star was seen descending down the stairs of a private plane as she held a baby — apparently a daughter with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015, on Saturday, January 21 in the first images since Lisa’s death, published by Daily Mail.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
The List

Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland

The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy