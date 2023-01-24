ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dennis Quaid Spotted At Texas Apple Store While In Town Filming New Show

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Actor Dennis Quaid was seen around North Texas while in town filming scenes for "1883," the new "Yellowstone" spinoff .
The Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported that Quaid was seen at a Fort Worth Apple Store on Saturday. He was just cast in "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" on Thursday. He's set to play Sherill Lynn , a deputy US marshal.

The production will follow "Bass Reeves" on his journey as the first black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River. This show is the third spinoff of " Yellowstone " and stars David Oyelowo .

Variety wrote on Twitter :

"Dennis Quaid has signed on to star opposite David Oyelowo in the upcoming Paramount+ series 'Bass Reeves.'"

Quaid is no stranger to Texas. He was born and raised in Houston and the surrounding area, including the town of Bellair. He has been working since the '70s, appearing in popular films such as "The Day After Tomorrow," "The Rookie," and "The Parent Trap." He's also in a band called Dennis Quaid and the Sharks .

Filming for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" is well underway. The show is set for production in Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Weatherford, and Waxahachie.

It's still unclear when the show will air on Paramount Plus.

Comments / 0

 

