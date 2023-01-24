Read full article on original website
I had read a long time ago that they dont have it under control. The material is melting downward into the earth is what they say
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Wounded Russians are being sent back to Ukraine with major injuries like punctured lungs and shrapnel still in their bodies, report says
Russian soldiers with shrapnel wounds and damaged lungs have been sent to fight in Ukraine without the approval of military doctors, per Agentstvo.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Business Insider
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
Satellite images show devastation to Russian-controlled mining town
Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons...
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favorite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov was the star of one of President Vladimir Putin's favorite films -- about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents. Now he is classified as a "foreign agent" and faces criminal investigation.
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
tahomanews.com
Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up
Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
Henry Kissinger's Shifting Views on Ukraine
The former U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor previously insisted Kyiv should be neutral and not join NATO.
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shared by Ukraine shows its troops decimating a unit of the Wagner group in the fierce battle for Soledar.
Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’
Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
