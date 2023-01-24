Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Russian State TV Guest Says Donald Trump Won't Have the Power To Stop War
The former president was labelled by a Russian state TV anchor as "our Donald Trump."
Iran Is Attacking the U.S., So Why Aren't We Striking Back? | Opinion
The United States is not quite done with war in the Middle East. In fact, coalition troops in Syria regularly fall under attack by Iranian-backed forces.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Outraged Joe Biden Reduced Gas Prices
"It's a shame to trick the American people just to win an election. No president should be able to use their emergency powers for politics," Greene said.
Ukraine Mocks Russians With Video of Tumbling Troops After Tank Mishap
A video shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense purportedly shows a Russian tank gun barrel knocking multiple Russian soldiers off an armored vehicle.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
How U.S. Abrams Compare to Russia's T-14 Armata Tanks
Russian state media lauded the T-14 Armata shortly after the U.S. announced that Kyiv would receive 31 Abrams tanks.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Did Alexa 'Predict' World War III Start Date in Viral Video?
An eerie forecast for the launch of the next global conflict is one of many viral "predictions" by Amazon's assistant, Newsweek's Misinformation Watch found.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Trump Will 'Fold Like a House of Cards' to Avoid Prison: Kirschner
"He's going to be desperate to strike whatever kind of deals he can strike to minimize his exposure, ultimately, to prison," Glenn Kirschner said.
Russian Host Explodes Over U.S. Help for Ukraine: 'Should Be on Fire'
Vladimir Solovyov used his radio show "Full Contact" to slam Russia's response to Western support for Ukraine.
Iran Drone Attack: What We Know About Weapons Factory Explosion
Videos on social media on Sunday show a massive explosion at the facility, which was reportedly used to manufacture weapons.
Video of Trump Being Prayed for at South Carolina Eatery Viewed 1.9M Times
The former president made an unannounced stop at a burger shop following an event launching his 2024 campaign in the state.
Russian State TV Releases Video Trashing U.S. Abrams Tanks
Russian T-90 tanks are "significantly lighter and cheaper" than the U.S vehicles, a clip on the Russia 1 channel said.
Russia Loses 8 Tanks, 22 APVs and 7 Artillery Systems in a Day: Ukraine
Ukrainian, Russian and international estimates about losses in Ukraine often vary greatly and it is difficult to establish independent figures.
Donald Trump Rages Against 'Grating and Unendurable' Fox News Host
The former president attacked "The Five's" Jessica Tarlov, who is a more liberal voice on the conservative news channel.
Nikki Haley Takes Swipe at Donald Trump As He Holds Rally in Her Home State
"It's time for a new generation to lead," Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0