ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Blueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing Beef

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Blueface and DJ Akademiks have been going back and forth over the last few weeks, and the former is done talking. The “ Thotiana ” rapper challenged the 31-year-old to a fight earlier this week.

“I’ll take da fade ak ?” the 26-year-old tweeted on Monday (Jan. 23) with an accompanying video of when the Off The Record podcast host threatened Lil Baby saying he would “choke him to death.” He followed that up with “Bet not turn the fade down after you said all that for lil baby your next response better be yo best caught you Ina mouse trap now.”

Blueface’s barrage continued early Tuesday morning (Jan. 24) with a clip of Ak saying he will not box him.

“Had all the energy for lil baby tho cuz said actually I’m not boxing you.”

He finished off his verbal jabs with a gif of the Friday scene where Deebo threatens an older man who quickly says “No!” and runs away.

The tension between the two began back when the Los Angeles rapper called out the former Everyday Struggle host during his No Jumper interview for being highly critical of the Crazy In Love reality series, which is centered around his chaotic relationship with Chrisean Rock . Akademiks went on to reveal the rapper’s financial struggles, specifically how his $1.5 million home is in pre-foreclosure.

The recent threats from Blueface led to the Twitch streamer turning his attention to Rock and the fact that her unborn child may not be fathered by him, as Blueface claimed she slept with 10 different men prior to her pregnancy.

“Fight the 10 Ni**as who piped ya girl out + the girl who keep beating ur a**,” Akademiks tweeted early Tuesday morning. “and IM100% down Ni**a. MMA sh*t. Imma buy ur foreclosure house and kick u and ur child and the mother of ur child out and the 10 ni**as she done f**cked!!!!!”

To add insult to injury, the media personality offered $5000 to each man who allegedly had sex with Chrisean Rock to take a paternity test. “BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke A** Ni**a BLUEFACE . Im pledging $50k for this effort. WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant.”

Overall, it is a messy situation and the violent threats come at an inopportune time when violence among rappers and celebrities seems more prominent than ever. Time will tell whether the situation continues to escalate, as Chrisean and Blueface have already had a violent relationship on their own.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations

Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper.  The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
Vibe

T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals

T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Apollo Theater Issues Statement Following Fan’s Balcony Fall At Drake Concert

There were many surprises that took place at the two-night Drake concert held at the world-famous Apollo Theater. Aside from his special guest performers, a fan actually took a plunge from the lower mezzanine balcony of the theater, landing him in the orchestra section. He was fortunately unharmed. On Monday (Jan. 23) the Apollo Theater released a statement about the incident, describing what took place.More from VIBE.comJim Jones Meets With NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Drake Apollo ShowDrake Calls Erykah Badu His "Eternal Spirit Animal"Drake Teases New Album, Joint Tour With 21 Savage “Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Hit-Boy And Offset Talk Future Collaborations After Teaming Up On “2 LIVE”

Hit-Boy has been collecting Hip-Hop and R&B collaboration infinity stones, as a producer and rapper who’s worked with the likes of Big Sean, Nas, Beyoncé, and more. With a Musiq Soulchild joint project announced, the California native took a brief detour on the neo-soul trip to Jalisco, Mexico to experience the creation of PATRÓN TEQUILA’s newest spirit, PATRÓN El Alto. Inspired by the journey and the shots, Hit-Boy teamed up with Offset on “2 LIVE,” a high-energy song and accompanying video that shouts out the party potential of the reposado tequila. More from VIBE.comCordae And Hit-Boy Drop Anthemic “Checkmate” VideoCardi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Cordae Has “An EP Full Of Joints” With Anderson .Paak, Produced By J. Cole

Cordae recently shared his latest single, “Two Tens,” marking the second time he’s joined forces with Anderson .Paak over J. Cole production. The 25-year-old also revealed that he, the Silk Sonic member, and Dreamville’s head honcho have much more in the vault. “You know what’s funny, we literally got a mixtape full of joints with me and .Paak,” Cordae told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe during a Wednesday (Jan. 25) radio interview. “We literally got a mixtape full of joints of me and Paak… Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, Paak, and Cole beats.”More from VIBE.comNaomi...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Vibe

La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life

During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
Vibe

Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore.  During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.More from VIBE.comIce-T Refutes Rumored Beef With 'Law & Order' Star Christopher Meloni'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Makes Streaming History'The Irrational' Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By...
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Talks Being ‘Upset’ After Gig Was Canceled Due To Transgender Jokes

Dave Chappelle has addressed the backlash he’s received due to his jokes about the transgender community, taking to his The Midnight Miracle podcast to clear the air. Deadline reports that the comedian spoke about his canceled July 2022 comedy show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, which was moved to Vasrity Theater nearby. Chappelle responded to the venue switch, describing himself as being “mad” and “upset” at the time. First Avenue explained its decision, stating it wanted to produce a “safe space” for its patrons. More from VIBE.comChance The Rapper Defends Dave Chappelle's "Gay Jokes" Comment In GhanaThe World Boxing Council Creates...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vibe

Shemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Actor Shemar Moore has revealed that he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl — his first child. The 52-year-old exclusively shared the news with PEOPLE. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for Moore confirmed. “The family is very happy and healthy.”More from VIBE.comJhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First ChildChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby The Criminal Minds actor first spoke of the news while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show a few weeks...
Vibe

Rich The Kid Gets Tattoo Honoring Takeoff

Rich The Kid has memorialized one of his late friends and collaborators, Takeoff, with new ink. In a new Tik Tok uploaded by tattoo artist Tattoo Red on Wednesday (Jan. 25), Rich can be seen vibing in the chair as he patiently awaits his new design to be finished as his song “No More Friends” is heard playing behind the clip. More from VIBE.comHit-Boy And Offset Talk Future Collaborations After Teaming Up On "2 LIVE"Gloss Up Talks Setting The Tone With Debut MixtapeWoman Shot During Takeoff Killing Speaks Out For The First Time His new ink appears to be Takeoff’s name in...
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

2 Chainz Unearths Late Father’s Stash Of Hidden Cash

2 Chainz has revealed that he has discovered his late father’s cash stash in his home. In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host runs his hands through the bag of strategically placed dollar bills. He begins to explain how he unearthed the benjamins, sounding shocked at what he discovered. More from VIBE.comOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids21 Savage Announced As 'Amazon Music Live' Season Finale PerformanceYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route Frank' “Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” Tity Boi began, detailing his findings....
Vibe

Meagan Good Shares Takeaways From Marriage To Ex, DeVon Franklin

On a recent episode of The View, Meagan Good shared a few lessons she learned from her 10-year marriage to DeVon Franklin, which ended in 2021. “I’ve learned a lot about myself,” she shared four-minutes and thirty-five seconds into the interview. “I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways.”More from VIBE.comMeagan Good & DeVon Franklin Announce Relationship Book, ‘The Wait’DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Seeking $80K Per Month In Child SupportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" Good also gave her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, her sentiments for being instrumental in healing from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial For Custody Battle With Rapper’s Ex

Nipsey Hussle’s family is preparing to head to trial after a long-running custody battle with his ex, Tanisha Foster. They are trying to officially gain guardianship of the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter Emani. Radar Online reported that the upcoming court appearance comes after the Victory Lap rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, submitted a third status report in connection with the Los Angeles philanthropist’s probate case from November 2022. Their mediation efforts failed, and now the opposing parties are set to begin trial on April 27. Sam stated back in November that guardianship over Emani was still unconfirmed due to Foster being...
Vibe

Shemar Moore Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Shemar Moore is now a proud poppa, as the veteran actor recently announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a day after her delivery, the 52-year-old hopped on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, named Frankie Moore. The S.W.A.T. star appeared to be particularly enthusiastic in the post, in which Moore shared the newborn’s weight and that she was born with a clean bill of health.More from VIBE.comShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonShemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon'Love & Hip-Hop'...
Vibe

Chrissy Teigen Gives First Full-Face View Of Baby Esti

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Chrissy Teigen finally revealed a full-face shot of her and John Legend’s baby girl Esti Maxine on Instagram. “look at u out here lookin like a baby,” the mommy-of-three captioned the post of the sleeping newborn.More from VIBE.comChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby Immediately, her comments section filled with emojis gushing about the adorable bundle of joy. “My little Esti [crying and heart emoji],” her Grammy-winning father commented. The parents welcomed baby Esti on Jan. 14 along...
Vibe

Chris Brown Hit With $4M Tax Lien

Chris Brown reportedly owes around $4 million in taxes and has been hit with federal and state tax liens in the U.S. According to TMZ, the 33-year-old star was recently hit with two federal tax liens for taxes owed in 2022, including one for $2,245,561.50 and another for $1,059,967.78. In addition to the federal tax liens, Breezy is also on the hook for a hefty sum in the state of California, which claims he owes $739,067.48, placing his overall tax bill at approximately $4M.More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreChris Brown Passes Elvis For Most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Garcelle Beauvais To Star In Lifetime Film ‘Black Girl Missing’

Actress and TV host Garcelle Beauvais will be starring in and executive producing the upcoming Lifetime original film, Black Girl Missing. The educational docu-drama will air during the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, this March, spearheaded by a PSA about the Black and Missing Foundation.More from VIBE.comSee The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Aftershock,’ An Eye-Opening Documentary On The Black Maternal Mortality Crisis'Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Closing Chapter' Trailer Released By LifetimeGarcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl' Inspired by actual stories of missing women of color, Black Girl Missing “tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (Beauvais) whose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jay-Z And ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Photographer Reach Settlement In Lawsuit

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has reached a settlement with Jonathan Mannion, the veteran photographer responsible for some of Hov’s legendary album covers such as Reasonable Doubt, Vol 2…Hard Knock Life, and The Blueprint. The 53-year-old originally sued Mannion back in June 2021. Carter claimed the photographer and his company, Jonathan Mannion Photography, LLC., were profiting off of his name, image, and likeness without permission. He accompanied the claims with prints that Mannion was selling on his website for thousands of dollars. Upon the 4:44 artist’s request that the photographer ceases the sale, Mannion demanded to be paid tens of millions of...
Vibe

Kenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being “Obsessed” With Interracial Stories

Kenya Barris, creator of the -ish franchise, has made his directorial debut with You People—a comedy in the same vein as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and Guess Who (2005) that stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Eddie Murphy. However, the screenwriter-producer is facing an onset of backlash over an alleged “obsession” with biracial and interracial protagonists and relationships. Regarding the matter, Barris, 48, explained to ESSENCE, “I feel like it’s insane to be honest with you. I laugh at it. I usually don’t even talk about it. It came from black-ish because I was doing a story about...
Vibe

Vibe

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy